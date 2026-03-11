A plastic surgeon has shared his opinion on BBL after some medical practitioners commented on it following Elena Jessica’s death

The socialite passed away due to complications from a botched BBL at a medical facility

His remarks on the safety of the procedure sparked reactions from fans, who shared their own opinions

The founder of Renew Aesthetics Abuja, Dr. Torngee Malu, has shared his opinion on BBL following the unfortunate death of socialite Elena Jessica.

Jessica tragically passed away after a botched BBL surgery at a medical facility in Lagos State.

One of her family members stated that they had advised Jessica not to go for the procedure and even offered to stay with her, but she refused.

After some medical practitioners shared their views on the procedure, Dr. Malu addressed one of his colleagues in a video posted on his official Instagram page.

According to him, BBL is a procedure safer than C-sections. He added that claims made by some practitioners about BBL risks are not true.

Dr. Torngee Malu shares more on BBL

He explained that some practitioners claim a tragic loss during BBL happens when fat enters the venous system, travels to the heart, and blocks blood flow to the lungs.

Dr. Malu stated that he has never seen such a case in his years of practice, and neither have his colleagues. He added that BBL is safer than most procedures people undergo, including C-section.

Reactions trail Dr. Malu’s comments on BBL

Fans reacted strongly to the surgeon’s comments. Some asked if he would allow his own wife to undergo BBL, while others accused him of promoting his practice and warned against comparing the procedures.

Here is Dr. Malu’s Instagram video below:

Fans react to Doctor Torngee Malu's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions as Nigerians dragged Doctor Torngee Malu over his video about BBL. Here are comments below:

@ _ray_davies commented:

"Yea right! Anything to promote your work?"

@princess_dudugirlie reacted:

"bbl is not safer than an appendix surgery pls get lost."

@ei_etinosa commented:

"Well CS is an essential life-saving surgery, and BBL is not, so do not compare the two of them. Most times, CS is done as the only way out to save both the mother and baby, while BBL is simply vanity. "

@_nne_bekeeyy stated:

"As a healthcare professional, it’s honestly embarrassing to hear a doctor say a BBL is safer than a cesarean section. A C-section is a medically necessary procedure performed to save lives. A BBL is an elective cosmetic surgery that has been widely discussed in medical circles for its serious risks."

@icedorin shared:

"You will never recommend it for your wife."

Tunde Perry reacts to Elena Jessica's death

Legit.ng previously reported that online personality Tunde Perry reacted to Elena Jessica's death in a viral video.

Tunde Perry recounted overhearing female friends advising a lady to spend ₦10 million on a BBL instead of starting a business.

According to the online personality, the lady's friend assured her she would recoup the money she spent in no time through enhanced attractiveness rather than investing it in a business that could take a long time.

