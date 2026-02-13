Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said DSS operatives approached him at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after he returned from Egypt

El-Rufai claimed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, led by Chairman Nuhu Ribadu, procured the DSS to carry out his attempted arrest

El-Rufai told journalist Maishanu (@Mss_Deeynah) that he fears nothing but God and will appear before the EFCC on Monday, 16 February at 10 a.m

Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has spoken publicly about what he fears, shortly after narrowly escaping an attempted arrest at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

El-Rufai said security operatives approached him immediately after he disembarked from a flight from Egypt, insisting he accompany them to their office.

Speaking in an interview with journalist Maishanu (@Mss_Deeynah), he said:

“As I was coming out from the plane, a young man wearing a suit came up to me and said they were from the DSS and that they wanted to see me in their office. I said, ‘I need a document.’ And they said, ‘We will give you the document,’” he said.

He added that when the leaders of the security team arrived, he refused to comply.

“You will give me the document. My house is near your office. If it’s the DSS, I will go home. If you don’t have the document now, bring the document to me there. You cannot stop me at the airport and tell me to come with you,” El-Rufai recalled, noting that about 50 operatives were present.

ICPC involvement revealed

El-Rufai claimed that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to carry out the attempted arrest.

“We learnt that it was the ICPC that procured the DSS to do the abduction. I was supposed to be abducted by the DSS and handed over to the ICPC. The ICPC has never invited me. We just understand now that it’s the ICPC, not the EFCC, that’s responsible for what happened today,” he said, adding that the action was allegedly ordered by Nuhu Ribadu, ICPC Chairman.

I fear nothing but God, says El-Rufai

El-Rufai stressed that he has nothing to hide and has always challenged claims against his integrity.

“I fear nothing but God. And I have been working in government in this country for years. I have challenged anyone who has anything against me, anyone who says he gave me a penny, or that I asked for a penny, or that I have any wealth that I did not earn with my own sweat, to come out and say that I am a liar,” he said.

He added that both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and ICPC have investigated his administration for over two years without uncovering any wrongdoing.

“Civil servants must work properly and follow the law and order as provided by the law if Nigeria is to progress,” he said.

El-Rufai confirmed he will make himself available for questioning by the EFCC on Monday, 16 February at 10 a.m.

Fear of tyranny and undemocratic practices

The former governor highlighted his concerns about the state of governance and the misuse of executive powers.

“I’m afraid of tyranny, undemocratic acts, a non-functioning legislature, and a judiciary weaponised against the opposition,” he said.

He also insisted that even the president cannot force him to comply against his will.

“It’s not accurate they tried to detain me. DSS met me exiting the plane, wanted me to go to their office. I demanded an invitation letter, did immigration, and refused. Even the president can’t force me in a democracy. Passengers and greeters overpowered them, letting me leave,” El-Rufai said.

The interview, lasting about three and a half minutes, captured El-Rufai’s calm and measured tone as he recounted the airport confrontation and addressed broader concerns about executive overreach and adherence to the rule of law in Nigeria.

El-Rufai speaks on national security

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, raised fresh concerns over Nigeria’s security architecture, warning that the country is drifting from national security to what he described as “regime security”.

In a statement titled “National Security, Justice, and the People’s Wellbeing: Reclaiming the Purpose of Power”, dated February 8, 2026, El-Rufai said security institutions were increasingly being used to protect those in power rather than safeguard the lives, rights and dignity of citizens.

