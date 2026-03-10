Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was removed from Nigeria's UN women's delegation despite prior assurances

Concerns were raised over a male federal lawmaker's appearance at a women's rights-focused programme

Nigeria's low female representation in politics remains a pressing issue for gender equality advocates in Africa

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate leadership has removed Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, from Nigeria’s delegation to the 70th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), currently underway in New York, USA.

According to The Cable, the event, which began on Monday, March 9, and will run until Thursday, March 19, at the UN headquarters, focuses on improving access to justice for women and girls and accelerating gender equality. All member states will participate in negotiating the session’s outcomes.

Senate drops Natasha Akpoti from UN Women’s delegation, names male senator as replacement. Photo credit: NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

Vanguard also noted the development.

Nigeria, like other member states, is expected to sponsor a delegation to participate in discussions and negotiations during the session. However, there are concerns over the country’s delegation list after one of the female senators initially expected to attend was removed and replaced by a male senator, despite the event focusing on women’s issues.

On February 25, during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Akpoti-Uduaghan complained that she had been sidelined and removed from the list of delegates expected to attend the women’s event at the UN headquarters, even though she had submitted the required documents.

The senator explained that she was initially invited by the Ministry of Women Affairs to be part of Nigeria’s delegation and was asked to submit the photo page of her international passport.

She said she sent the requested passport details within a few hours, but later received a response from the ministry, stating that she would no longer be attending because the details were submitted late.

When the issue was raised during the committee meeting, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Ireti Kingibe, denied that Akpoti-Uduaghan had been removed from the delegation.

Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), explained that she had initially recommended Akpoti-Uduaghan to the Ministry of Women Affairs after two other female senators, Idiat Adebule (Lagos West) and Ipalibo Banigo (Rivers West), indicated that they were not interested in attending the event.

She assured Akpoti-Uduaghan that she would be included in the delegation, adding that if she did not attend the event, she (Kingibe) would also not attend.

Akpoti-Uduaghan excluded from senate delegation

Despite the earlier assurances, Akpoti-Uduaghan was eventually excluded from the final delegation list.

In a letter dated Thursday, March 5, addressed to the Kogi senator, Kingibe explained that the Ministry of Women Affairs had yet to respond to the delegation’s sponsorship request.

However, Kingibe noted that the Senate had agreed to sponsor her and Ondo Central Senator, Adeniyi Adegbonmire, to attend the women’s event.

The letter reads:

“For the sake of clarity, I can confirm that at this stage, only two members of the Senate have been officially nominated by the Senate President and have confirmed registration: myself, in my capacity as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, and Senator Adegbonmire Adeniyi Ayodele, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters. To the best of my knowledge, we are currently the only Senators whose attendance is finalised and registered."

She apologised for any inconvenience the development might have caused and urged Akpoti-Uduaghan to join the delegation personally if she already had a valid US visa.

However, a staff member of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, who requested not to be named for fear of victimisation, told our reporter that the Senate leadership removed Akpoti-Uduaghan from the delegation because of concerns that she might raise controversial issues at the event and potentially tarnish the country’s image.

Tension persists between Senator Natasha Akpoti and Senate leadership after a harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti, Godswill Oboto Akpabio

Source: Facebook

The Kogi senator has not been in the good books of the Senate leadership since her sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Although the Senate leadership has the authority to decide who represents the country at international events, some critics argue that including a male senator at a forum dedicated to women’s issues does not portray Nigeria’s parliament as committed to women’s political inclusion.

Nigeria struggles with female representation

Women in Nigeria have long complained about underrepresentation in political leadership and international engagements. Despite commitments by the government to promote gender inclusion, Nigeria remains one of the countries with the lowest female representation in parliament globally.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union ranks Nigeria among the lowest countries in Africa for women’s representation in parliament, with fewer than 5% of seats in the National Assembly held by women.

Some advocates are linking the low representation of women in parliament to Nigeria’s repeated failure to pass gender equality legislation, such as the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill and the Reserved Seats for Women Bill.

Source: Legit.ng