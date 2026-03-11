Enugu State government says it has intensified exploration activities to determine the extent of its mineral resources

Geological mapping and geochemical investigations were carried out across the state to identify mineral deposits

The government plans to generate about 1,000 megawatts from coal to support energy supply and industrial growth

The Enugu State government has disclosed its plan to generate around 1,000 megawatts of electricity from coal as part of efforts to address power shortages and strengthen industrial activities in the state, The Sun reported.

This was disclosed by Samuel Okoro, Special Adviser to Governor Peter Mbah on Solid Minerals and Mining, during a press briefing at the Government House in Enugu on Wednesday.

Okoro explained that the proposal to produce power from coal is already being considered as part of the administration’s energy strategy.

Enugu makes efforts to develop solid mineral sector

The government stated that it has made significant progress in developing the state’s solid minerals sector, following fresh exploration activities and regulatory measures aimed at attracting investment and boosting economic growth.

Okoro explained that the state government had conducted extensive geological exploration across various parts of the state to determine the scale and quality of mineral resources available.

According to him, the exercise included geospatial mapping and geochemical studies designed to provide accurate data on mineral deposits across different locations.

He said the exploration programme forms part of the administration’s broader plan to revive underutilised natural resources and transform them into productive assets capable of supporting economic development.

Okoro noted that proper exploration is essential before any mining activity begins, adding that the findings have already drawn attention from federal lawmakers.

Senate committee on solid minerals commends Enugu

He revealed that members of the Senate committee on solid minerals commended the state’s efforts when they visited Enugu and indicated that the approach could serve as a model for other states seeking to develop their mineral resources.

The adviser also pointed out that Enugu, long known as Nigeria’s coal city, still holds large coal reserves that could support major energy and industrial projects.

He said new geological assessments suggest the coal deposits in the state may exceed earlier estimates of about 300 million tonnes.

Enugu to reform mining sector

In addition to exploration efforts, the state government has begun reforms aimed at reorganising the mining sector.

Okoro disclosed that authorities identified more than 100 mineral titles in the state, but noted that fewer than one per cent were actively being developed.

According to him, many of the licences were held by individuals or companies that were not carrying out mining operations, prompting the government to revoke some of the titles and make them available to investors willing to develop the resources.

Over 40 illegal mining sites shut down

The adviser further revealed that enforcement operations had led to the closure of over 40 illegal mining sites in several locations, including CAMP 2, Akwukwe, Udenu and parts of Ozalla.

He added that some individuals involved in illegal mining had been arrested and prosecuted as the government moves to strengthen regulation in the sector.

Okoro expressed optimism that ongoing exploration and policy reforms would position the solid minerals industry as a key contributor to economic growth and revenue generation in Enugu State.

