A lone protester advocated for President Bola Tinubu's 16-year tenure, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians

Opposition leaders have been mobilising to challenge Tinubu's re-election in 2027 amid rising political tensions

Public reactions reveal deep divisions over Tinubu's governance and the future political landscape

A man has staged a lone protest, calling for President Bola Tinubu's tenure to be extended to 16 years, a development that did not go down well with many Nigerians, who have reacted to the video of the protest.

President Tinubu will be seeking a second term in the election, and is only permitted to run for the presidency for two terms under the 1999 constitution of Nigeria. However, if the constitution is amended, the president may be allowed to run for the office beyond two terms.

Currently, opposition leaders are making efforts to ensure that the president is not re-elected in the 2027 elections. A coalition has been formed and has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform ahead of the next general election.

At the same time, many opposition governors, senators and leaders have dumped their parties for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who have also vowed to support the re-election of President Tinubu.

Tinubu should rule for 16 years? Nigerians react

However, Nigerians have reacted to the development differently. Below are some of their reactions:

Zoey said the protester is an APC propagandist:

"Who is this man calling for 16 years? Likely APC propagandist, someone on government payroll, or delusional supporter. Real Nigerians want COMPETENT governance, not elongated failure!"

Adeyemmy said the protester was being sarcastic:

"I believe this is sarcasm..e bi like sau Tinubu regime don sho dis one pepper... meaning make we all continue with the suffering but not me and you, we dey dey vote dat man out come February, 2027 by GODs grace.

Toba Truth expressed the confidence that the ADC will win the 2027 presidential election:

"This guy saw 34% inflation, ₦1,600 fuel, and mass suffering, then decided the logical next step was to hold up a cardboard sign begging Tinubu for sixteen more seasons of the same show, like he's auditioning to be the official hype man for national poverty. Whether you like it or not, ADC is coming."

King Oziegbe Odion described the protester as part of Nigeria's problem:

"People like them are exactly why we've always said our people deserve whatever hardships they're facing right now. Anyway, nothing we say can make them think straight; they have the right to blindly vouch for and support just anybody they want. It is well."

Robinson Victor said the protester has his own opinion:

"He is not a student, but his opinion is his choice. Many people are aware that Tinubu will win the 2027 election. Someone who wasn't an incumbent won, is it now he will lose?"

You can watch the video of the lone protester on X here:

