Kano, Kano State - Diaspora-based Nigerian journalism scholar, Professor Farooq Kperogi, has said Rabiu Kwankwaso was singled out in the US bill because he was the only nationally prominent Nigerian politician who openly criticised America’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

Legit.ng recalls that in November 2025, a prominent US lawmaker, Riley Moore, criticised Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor, accusing him of enabling religious persecution in Nigeria through his implementation of Sharia law.

The confrontation erupted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where Moore directly challenged Kwankwaso’s record on human rights and religious freedom.

In his post, Moore, who has been an outspoken advocate against what he describes as a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, accused Kwankwaso of being “complicit in the death of Christians.”

Responding to the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) leader’s recent comments on US foreign policy, Moore wrote:

“Governor — do you care to comment on your own complicity in the death of Christians?”

The US lawmaker’s remarks came in response to Kwankwaso’s statement urging the US to assist Nigeria with advanced security technology instead of making military threats.

Kwankwaso had made the comments after former US President Donald Trump reportedly instructed the Department of War to prepare for a potential invasion of Nigeria to combat terrorists accused of targeting Christians.

In his post, Moore reminded his followers that Kwankwaso, during his tenure as governor of Kano State, signed the Sharia Penal Code Bill into law in November 2000. The legislation established a parallel Islamic legal system in the state, which includes the death penalty for blasphemy, a provision that has drawn widespread condemnation from international human rights organisations.

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, five US lawmakers introduced a bill in the country’s house of representatives to compel the secretary of state to submit a “comprehensive report on US efforts to address the ongoing religious persecution and mass atrocities in Nigeria.

If the proposed legislation becomes law, the Departments of State and Treasury are expected to impose sanctions, including visa bans and asset freezes, on “individuals or entities responsible for severe religious freedom violations” in Nigeria.

The entities and individuals listed for sanctions are Kwankwaso; Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN); Miyetti Allah Kautal; and those described as “Fulani-ethnic nomad militias in Nigeria”.

Kperogi explains Kwankwaso’s US bill mention

Reacting to the controversial inclusion of Kwankwaso via a piece published on Thursday, February 12, 2026, Kpeorogi explained that "public criticism of US policy by foreign political actors can generate personalised responses, especially when filtered through ideological and religious advocacy frameworks."

Kperogi wrote:

"Kwankwaso’s inclusion in the bill appears less rooted in his actual record than in his dissent from a particular U.S. policy posture and his refusal to engage in a performative online dispute."

Solidarity builds for Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, prominent Nigerian voices on X are expressing solidarity for Kwankwaso.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

Bulama Bukarti wrote:

"Truth be told, Kwankwaso is among the most moderate and pro-Nigeria politicians the country has ever produced. Naming him in the U.S. House bill as the sole individual to be sanctioned is not only unfair but plainly erroneous. His name should be withdrawn from the bill without delay.

"More broadly, this episode exposes the poor quality of the information underpinning the so-called “Christian genocide” narrative. Its proponents just generate and circulate unsubstantiated claims and then rely on those same claims as evidence."

JJ. Omojuwa tweeted:

"Irrespective of one’s politics, there won’t be a better time to stand with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

"I wouldn’t consider myself a full human being with all the dignity and agency God has given each one of us, if just on account of certain prospective repercussions, I will watch a man like him be unfairly targeted, just because he took a stand for his country. Especially when such a stand was in no way a threat to another country. There is absolutely no reason for his name to appear in that document. I do hope that it will be publicly debated and justice will prevail."

Senator Shehu Sani posted:

"Any group that picks up arms to kill or kidnap innocent people under any guise is deserving of being designated as a terrorist group. But the US Lawmakers need to do deeper and broader research to get their facts right.

"Senator Kwankwaso has never been an extremist who condoned, supported or encouraged any act of religious persecution, violence or discrimination. His conduct while in office can be verified.

"It should also be noted that in some cases, the leadership of Miyetti Allah and Kautal are themselves targets of bandits and terrorists. A bill that would have political, historical and global significance must be a product of meticulous, intelligent and comprehensive research."

