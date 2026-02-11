US lawmakers proposed sanctions on Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and MACBAN for alleged religious freedom violations in Nigeria

Bashir Ahmad defended Kwankwaso against accusations, citing his anti-terrorism stance during various political roles

The US is deploying its military to Nigeria amidst concerns over Christian persecution and a security partnership with the federal government of the West African nation

Kano, Kano State - Bashir Ahmad, former personal assistant on new media to the late ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari, has wondered why a new United States (US) bill targets New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for sanctions over alleged Christian persecution.

Legit.ng had reported how five American lawmakers introduced a bill to the US Congress, seeking to impose sanctions on Kwankwaso, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), and Miyetti Allah Kautal for alleged violations of religious freedom.

US sanctions bill 'targets Kwankwaso'

Details of the bill, which was posted on the US Congress website, claimed that Kwankwaso was one of the individuals contributing to systemic religious “persecution of Christians that has persisted” in Nigeria.

If the proposed legislation, introduced to Congress on Tuesday, February 10, becomes law, the Departments of State and Treasury are expected to impose sanctions, including a visa ban and asset freeze, on “individuals or entities responsible for severe religious freedom violations” in Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 11, Ahmad pointed out that Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, "has consistently taken a firm stance against terrorism and terrorists in all forms."

The statement, posted on X (formerly Twitter), reads:

"I am not holding a brief for Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, but I genuinely wonder how his name appeared there. All the time I have known him and throughout his service as Governor, Minister of Defence, Senator and now as a political leader, he has consistently taken a firm stance against terrorism and terrorists in all forms."

Nigerian government officials have yet to comment publicly on the development.

Nigeria has ⁠also faced scrutiny from United States (US) President Donald Trump, who has accused the country of failing to stop the persecution of Christians.

US forces ‌struck what they described as “terrorist” targets on December 25, 2025.

The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government says it is working with Washington to improve security and denies any systematic persecution of Christians.

The US has taken military action to stop violence against Christians in Nigeria, President Trump announced on Christmas Day 2025.

US Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted strikes in Nigeria, “in coordination with Nigerian authorities.”

Per Reuters, in a report on Tuesday, February 10, the US will send 200 troops to Nigeria to train the country’s military. A US official stated that the troops will supplement a handful of United States military personnel already on the ground in Nigeria.

The deployment will follow an increased security partnership between both nations since US President Trump redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over Christian genocide claims.

