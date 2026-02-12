US lawmakers propose visa bans for Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over alleged religious freedom violations in Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) defend Kwankwaso, condemning proposed sanctions as unjust and lacking due process

The APC and NNPP leaders question the fairness of targeting Kwankwaso while other governors remain unaccused

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, as United States lawmakers recommended proposed visa bans and freezing of assets over alleged violations of religious freedoms in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the US House of Representatives introduced the bill, titled ‘The Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026.’

The new bill also affected the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and the Miyetti Allah Kautal H0re.

The APC and NNPP rejected the proposed visa bans and asset freezes recommended by United States lawmakers against Kwankwaso,

According to the bill, visa bans and asset freezes are recommended under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act against individuals and entities accused of involvement in religious freedom abuses.

The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said the allegations alone could not justify hindering Kwankwaso’s freedom of movement without a fair hearing and due process.

Ibrahim cautioned the United States government against taking action solely based on allegations.

“They cannot, on the strength of an allegation alone, go ahead to suggest a ban or restriction on the freedom of movement of an individual without substantiating it, without subjecting him to a fair hearing and trial.

“So I think that is a wrong move. It infringes on his right to a fair hearing, and I don’t support that.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ladipo Johnson, dismissed any suggestions that he was responsible for religious freedom violations.

Ladipo expressed shock over the inclusion of Kwankwaso in the proposed sanctions list.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, he said:

“But is this enough to accuse Kwankwaso of severe religious freedom violations? Why were the other state governors who introduced Sharia in their states not accused as well? Is Rep Moore being fair or selective?

