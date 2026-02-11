Some US lawmakers have introduced the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, proposing sanctions for Rabiu Kwankwaso, ex-presidential candidate

The bill mandated annual reports on US actions against Christian persecution and considers designating Fulani militias as terrorists

Reactions in Nigeria vary, emphasising the need for broader religious freedom beyond just Christian-focused legislation

Some Congressmen in the United States, Riley Moore and Chris Smith, have proposed a bill titled the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026.

The bill recommended sanctions, visa bans and asset freezes for Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former presidential candidate, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Miyetti Allah Kautal, and what they describe as “Fulani ethnic nomad militias.”

According to the bill, the US, which is described as a Christian country, would stand with persecuted Christians around the world, particularly in Nigeria, where hundreds have been reportedly killed and several villages displaced.

In a social media post, the US Congressman said:

“Our legislation will build upon the momentum of President Trump designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and the recent US-Nigeria security framework agreement."

The Guardian reported that the bill was co-sponsored by Oklahoma Republican Rep. Tom Cole and New Jersey Republican Rep. Chris Smith. Once it is passed, it will require the Secretary of State to provide the Senate and House of Reps committee on Foreign Affairs with an annual report on the US efforts to address the persecution of Christians.

It was also gathered that the bill was also considering designating the Fulani ethnic militias as a foreign terrorist organisation, weighing the option of sanctioning individuals and taking a look at the US assistance in Nigeria, if it encourages the prosecution of Christians.

Nigerians react as US moves against Fulani militia

However, the proposed bill has received mixed reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Alex Kabari kicked against the US lawmaker's move:

"Our problem is not the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. Our problem are the leaders your government supports, funds, and protect. If you want to help Nigeria, stop Nigerian politicians and their family members from entering your country and investing in your country. Stop meddling with our elections. Tell your FBI and the DEA to release all the files they have on the current president."

A. A. Gada faulted the focus on only Christian victims:

"Support for persecuted individuals is crucial, but true religious freedom requires the protection of all Nigerians, regardless of their faith—be it Christians, Muslims, or those of other beliefs. It's important to acknowledge that recent attacks have also impacted Muslim communities, yet these incidents often receive less media coverage. To enhance the effectiveness and credibility of legislation aimed at promoting accountability, it should address religious persecution comprehensively, rather than focusing on a single faith."

Amaka Ike lamented the effectiveness of the bill:

"Standing up for religious freedom is a core human rights obligation, not a partisan cause. If this legislation genuinely promotes accountability, protects all vulnerable communities, and supports peace and justice in Nigeria, it’s a step in the right direction. The real test will be ensuring it leads to concrete action, inclusive protection, and lasting security not just words."

Hannah Samuel questioned the effectiveness of the bill:

"What’s been happening in Nigeria has been documented for years, especially the targeted attacks on Christian communities. So a bill like this signals that the issue is finally being taken seriously at a policy level. The real test will be whether it brings accountability and pressure that actually changes things on the ground."

