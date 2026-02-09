JIBWIS leader, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, has criticised the appointment of Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan as INEC chairman, calling it a major risk

Jingir said many Nigerian Muslims reject the appointment over Amupitan’s past legal writings and alleged remarks against Muslims

The cleric urged the National Assembly to intervene and ensure INEC is headed by someone seen as fair and neutral

The National Chairman of the Council of Ulama of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, has described the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as “a risk of the highest order.”

Jingir said the appointment is unacceptable to many Nigerian Muslims, considering the strategic role INEC plays in the country’s democracy.

According to Daily Trust, the cleric made the remarks at the conclusion of the 33rd annual national seminar of JIBWIS, a three-day event held at the Saddeqa Event Centre in Jos.

Amupitan has faced criticism in recent days over a legal brief he reportedly authored in the past, which some groups claim attempted to justify allegations of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

Although the Tinubu administration has repeatedly denied claims of genocide in the country, the government has yet to respond publicly to growing calls for Amupitan’s removal.

Jingir cites previous comments

According to Jingir, the INEC chair has previously made comments that accused Muslims of violence against Christians, and he argued that such a person should not be entrusted with sensitive national responsibilities.

“Why is it that someone who abused Sheikh Usman Danfodio and Muslims was appointed INEC chairman?” Jingir asked.

He also questioned the silence of the National Assembly on the matter, urging lawmakers to intervene and ensure the appointment of what he described as a fair and neutral chairman for the electoral commission.

Jingir said many Muslims are opposed to the appointment because, in their view, Amupitan had earlier made statements that could be interpreted as inviting foreign hostility towards Nigeria.

“I disagree with the person that went abroad to call for an attack on Nigeria, and yet the government of Muslim-Muslim takes the risk of appointing him as the head of the electoral umpire,” he said.

He added that placing such a figure at the helm of INEC could pose serious risks to public trust in the electoral process.

Why Shari’a council rejected Amupitan

The Supreme Council for Sharia Law in Nigeria (SCSN) has explained why it will not accept or recognise any election conducted by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, calling for his removal ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The council described Professor Amupitan as a threat to the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process, citing concerns over his past comments and actions.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, the Speaker of the council, Sheikh Bashir Aliyu Umar, said Nigerian Muslims would not legitimise elections conducted under Professor Amupitan’s leadership.

