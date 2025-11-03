U.S. Rep. Riley M. Moore has accused Nigerian Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of enabling religious persecution through Sharia law

The accusation followed Kwankwaso’s response to President Donald Trump’s warning about Nigeria’s treatment of Christians

Kwankwaso urged unity and diplomatic engagement, while Moore challenged his record on blasphemy laws

A sharp exchange unfolded online after U.S. Representative Riley M. Moore responded to Nigerian Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s remarks on President Donald Trump’s recent warning about Nigeria’s religious freedom record.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, had issued a statement expressing concern over President Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern.”

In his message, Kwankwaso urged the United States to support Nigeria with advanced technology to fight insecurity, rather than issue threats that could deepen divisions.

Kwankwaso stated:

“I have noted with increasing concern the heightened pronouncements on Nigeria by President Donald Trump. This follows his designation of Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern.’”

He added that Nigeria remained a sovereign nation facing threats from various outlaw groups, and that these threats did not discriminate based on religion, ethnicity, or politics.

He called for unity among Nigerians and encouraged the government to appoint special envoys and permanent ambassadors to engage with the U.S. government.

“To my fellow countrymen, this is an important moment where we should emphasise unity of belonging over division. God bless Nigeria,” he concluded.

Riley M. Moore links Kwankwaso to blasphemy law

In a swift and pointed reaction on X (formerly Twitter), Rep. Riley M. Moore accused Kwankwaso of hypocrisy, referencing the senator’s past role in implementing Sharia law in Kano State.

Moore wrote, “Governor - do you care to comment on your own complicity in the death of Christians? You instituted Sharia law. You signed the law that makes so-called blasphemy punishable by death.”

His post appeared to link Kwankwaso’s past governance decisions to ongoing concerns about religious freedom in Nigeria, particularly in the northern states where Sharia law is enforced.

Religious freedom debate intensifies

The exchange has added fuel to an already sensitive debate about religious freedom and human rights in Nigeria.

Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a country of concern has drawn mixed reactions, with some welcoming international scrutiny and others, like Kwankwaso, warning against external pressure that could destabilise the country further.

As the conversation continues, both Nigerian and international observers are watching closely how these diplomatic tensions unfold and what impact they may have on U.S.-Nigeria relations.

