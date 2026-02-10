Breaking: Fresh Twist as Senate Approves Electronic, Manual Transmission of Election Results
- Nigerian Senate approves electronic transmission of election results to INEC's IReV portal
- Form EC8A serves as backup if electronic transmission fails
- Senate's resolution passed during an emergency plenary session in Abuja
FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has approved real-time electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the Independent National Electoral Commission Results Viewing Portal (IReV).
The federal lawmakers, however, said the form EC8A will be the primary means of collation if the electronic transmission fails and it becomes difficult to transmit the results.
The Senate made the resolution following its consideration and approval of a motion moved by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno North) on Tuesday, during its emergency plenary session in Abuja.
As reported by Daily Trust, Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the new amendment before putting it to vote.
2027 elections: El-Rufai mentions person against real-time results transmission, “He is the problem”
“The clause being debated provided that presiding officers shall electronically transmit the results from the polling units to the INEC’s IReV portal and provided that if the electronic transmission fails and it becomes difficult to transmit the results, the Form EC8A will be the primary means of collation.”
