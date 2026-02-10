Former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi, joined protesters at the National Assembly in Abuja demanding mandatory real-time electronic transmission of election results

Amaechi stood alongside demonstrators, including former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, calling for transparency and credibility in the 2027 elections

The former minister urged lawmakers to explicitly enshrine real-time electronic transmission in the Electoral Act to safeguard voters’ confidence

FCT, Abuja - Former Rivers state governor and ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday, February 10, joined protesters at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that protesters have been calling for the mandatory inclusion of real-time electronic transmission of election results in the proposed Electoral Act amendment.

A video shared on social media by X user #ImranMuhammed showed Amaechi standing alongside demonstrators, who demanded that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be required to transmit polling unit results electronically in real time.

Protest gains momentum ahead of 2027 elections

The demonstration comes amid growing debate over the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, which is expected to govern the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

Protesters have insisted that the law must explicitly mandate “real-time electronic transmission” to guarantee transparency and prevent manipulation at collation centres.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi was also reported to have joined the protests, reinforcing calls for credible and transparent electoral processes.

Symbolic actions highlight determination

Many demonstrators carried mattresses and pillows to the National Assembly, signalling their resolve to remain at the site until lawmakers addressed their demands.

Civil society groups, youth organisations, and concerned citizens took part in the protest, emphasising that ambiguity in the proposed legislation could compromise the integrity of future elections.

Amaechi expressed his support for the protest, stating,

“The people must be assured that their votes are counted accurately and transmitted transparently. There can be no compromise on this.”

Lawmakers debate logistics, but protesters stand firm

While some legislators have argued that the electronic transmission clause should be discretionary due to infrastructural challenges, protesters countered that explicit inclusion is essential to prevent INEC from exercising undue discretion.

The Senate has issued repeated clarifications, denying reports that it rejected the clause and describing claims of opposition as “misinformation.” Nevertheless, demonstrators maintain that real-time transmission is critical to protecting the credibility of elections.

“The clause must be written clearly into law,” Amaechi added. “Anything less is a threat to the confidence Nigerians have in the electoral process.”

