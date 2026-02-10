El-Rufai criticises the exclusion of electronic transmission in the amended Electoral Act

Protest led by Peter Obi aims to restore real-time result transmission for credible elections

Former governor claims electoral rigging occurs primarily in coalition centres, not polling units

Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, said he didn’t join Peter Obi and others in protesting at the National Assembly if he were in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that Obi and others staged a protest at the NASS on Monday, February 9, 2026, over the exclusion of real-time electronic transmission of election results in the amended Electoral Act

El-Rufai accused the Senate of frustrating a clause already passed by the House of Representatives.

He said the real-time electronic transmission of election results is critical to credible elections.

As reported by Leadership, El-Rufai stated this during an interview on Trust TV on Monday, February 9, 2026.

“It’s unfortunate I have not been able to return to Nigeria, I would have joined Mr. Peter Obi and other party leaders in protesting to the National Assembly to restore the real-time and mandatory transmission of results from the polling unit.”

He alleged that electoral malpractice in Nigeria takes place in the coalition centres and not at the polling units

“It is the only way we can stop the manipulation that goes on in the coalition centres. That is where the real rigging takes place. Rigging doesn’t take place in the polling units. It is in the coalition centres.”

The former governor said the implementation of real-time electronic transmission of election results would significantly improve the credibility of elections.

“But we all know why the ruling party and the sitting government don’t want that, because they know they can’t win the elections, and the only way they have a fighting chance is to be able to manipulate the results after people have voted. So I would have joined them.”

