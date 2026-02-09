Fresh Twist Emerges in Akpabio, Natasha Case at Appeal Court
- Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, nullifying contempt proceedings and sanctions
- The judgment emphasised strict adherence to constitutional and procedural limits in legislative disciplinary actions
- The ruling strengthened Akpoti-Uduaghan's challenge against her controversial six-month suspension from the Senate
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, governance and public affairs in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal on Monday, February 9, delivered a decisive ruling in favour of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, striking out the N5 million fine and apology order imposed on the Kogi Central senator.
The sanctions arose from contempt proceedings linked to her controversial six-month suspension, which she has consistently described as unconstitutional and illegal.
As reported by Vanguard, in its judgment, the appellate court held that the contempt proceedings were fundamentally flawed, citing the failure to comply with mandatory legal procedures.
The court specifically ruled that the failure to properly serve Forms 48 and 49, as required by law, rendered the entire process incompetent and void.
Akpabio–Natasha case takes new turn
According to the court, the defective procedure vitiated the contempt action ab initio, leading to the resolution of Issue Four squarely in favour of the appellant, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.
Consequently, the Court of Appeal set aside the N5 million fine earlier imposed on the Kogi Central lawmaker and equally vacated the order directing her to tender an apology, bringing the contempt matter to a definitive close in her favour.
The appeal formed part of the broader legal battle trailing the senator’s six-month suspension from the Senate, a disciplinary action that has generated nationwide controversy and sharp legal criticism. Several constitutional lawyers and civil society groups have argued that the length and nature of the suspension amount to an abuse of legislative powers and an infringement on the rights of her constituents to representation.
Reacting to the judgment, sources within Natasha’s legal team described the ruling as a resounding affirmation of due process and the rule of law, noting that disciplinary powers, even within the legislature, must be exercised strictly within constitutional and procedural limits.
A source said:
“The Court of Appeal has once again reinforced the principle that no authority is above the law. Where due process is ignored, the outcome cannot stand."
With the contempt sanctions now nullified, political watchers believe the ruling strengthens Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s ongoing challenge to her suspension and may have far-reaching implications for legislative discipline and accountability in Nigeria’s democracy.
The judgment is already being hailed by supporters of the senator as a significant legal and moral victory, and a reminder that the judiciary remains a vital safeguard against procedural excesses within public institutions.
Read more on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan:
- Senator Natasha Akpoti reacts to Regina Daniels’ outcry amid Ned Nwoko’s drug allegations
- Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan petitions senate over Ochanya Ogbanje’s death
Natasha: Court upholds Senate’s power
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld the Senate’s power to suspend Senator Natasha over alleged misconduct in March 2025.
In a unanimous decision, a three-member panel of judges ruled that neither Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s parliamentary privileges nor her constitutional rights were violated by the suspension.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.