Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, nullifying contempt proceedings and sanctions

The judgment emphasised strict adherence to constitutional and procedural limits in legislative disciplinary actions

The ruling strengthened Akpoti-Uduaghan's challenge against her controversial six-month suspension from the Senate

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal on Monday, February 9, delivered a decisive ruling in favour of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, striking out the N5 million fine and apology order imposed on the Kogi Central senator.

The sanctions arose from contempt proceedings linked to her controversial six-month suspension, which she has consistently described as unconstitutional and illegal.

As reported by Vanguard, in its judgment, the appellate court held that the contempt proceedings were fundamentally flawed, citing the failure to comply with mandatory legal procedures.

The court specifically ruled that the failure to properly serve Forms 48 and 49, as required by law, rendered the entire process incompetent and void.

Akpabio–Natasha case takes new turn

According to the court, the defective procedure vitiated the contempt action ab initio, leading to the resolution of Issue Four squarely in favour of the appellant, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Consequently, the Court of Appeal set aside the N5 million fine earlier imposed on the Kogi Central lawmaker and equally vacated the order directing her to tender an apology, bringing the contempt matter to a definitive close in her favour.

The appeal formed part of the broader legal battle trailing the senator’s six-month suspension from the Senate, a disciplinary action that has generated nationwide controversy and sharp legal criticism. Several constitutional lawyers and civil society groups have argued that the length and nature of the suspension amount to an abuse of legislative powers and an infringement on the rights of her constituents to representation.

Reacting to the judgment, sources within Natasha’s legal team described the ruling as a resounding affirmation of due process and the rule of law, noting that disciplinary powers, even within the legislature, must be exercised strictly within constitutional and procedural limits.

A source said:

“The Court of Appeal has once again reinforced the principle that no authority is above the law. Where due process is ignored, the outcome cannot stand."

With the contempt sanctions now nullified, political watchers believe the ruling strengthens Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s ongoing challenge to her suspension and may have far-reaching implications for legislative discipline and accountability in Nigeria’s democracy.

The judgment is already being hailed by supporters of the senator as a significant legal and moral victory, and a reminder that the judiciary remains a vital safeguard against procedural excesses within public institutions.

