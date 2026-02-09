The Court of Appeal upholds Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension by the Nigerian Senate for misconduct

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal, Abuja, has upheld the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for a period of six months by the Nigerian Senate.

Legit.ng reports that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months after her outburst during a Senate plenary session regarding the relocation of her seat.

As part of the suspension, her salary, security details, and access to the National Assembly were revoked. The Kogi Central senator's office was locked, and her aides did not receive salaries.

The suspension follows a confrontation with Akpabio over the reassignment of her seat. She can only have the suspension lifted by submitting a formal apology to the Senate.

The appellate court ruled that the Senate acted within its powers when it suspended the Kogi Central Senator for misconduct.

According to Channels Television, a three-member panel of Justices gave the ruling in a unanimous decision on Monday, February 9, 2026.

The court said it was satisfied that neither the Appellant’s parliamentary privilege nor her constitutional rights were breached as a result of her suspension from the Senate.

The court, however, vacated the contempt proceeding and ₦5 million fine that were awarded against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan over the satirical apology she made to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Justice Abba Muhammed said Senator Akpabio was not wrong to have denied Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan the opportunity to speak, for not sitting in the official seat that was allotted to her during plenary on February 20, 2025.

According to Justice Muhammed, Senator Akpabio is empowered by the Rules to allocate seats to members.

The appellate court further stated that lawmakers are only allowed to speak from the seats allocated to them.

Court gives verdict on Senate's suspension of Natasha

Recall that the Senate was ordered to immediately recall suspended Senator Akpoti Uduaghan from her six-month suspension.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja held that the six-month suspension was excessive on the part of the Senate.

According to the ruling, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has the right to sanction any member who errs, but the sanction must not be excessive to the extent of denying constituents the right to be represented.

