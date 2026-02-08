Ghana’s President John Mahama recalled the country’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Ahmed, over allegations of electoral malpractice

The decision followed claims of vote-buying during the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primaries in Ayawaso East

The Presidency said the recall took immediate effect to preserve the integrity of public office and uphold standards of conduct

President John Mahama of Ghana recalled the country’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Ahmed, following allegations of electoral malpractice during the parliamentary primaries for the Ayawaso East Constituency.

A statement issued by the Ghanaian Presidency in Accra on Saturday explained that Ahmed, who was also an aspirant in the primaries, was recalled due to his alleged involvement in voter inducement while serving as a public officer.

Electoral malpractice allegations

The Presidency noted that the decision was taken to avoid any perception of impropriety or conflict with the Government’s Code of Conduct for Political Appointees. It stressed that Ahmed’s continued stay in office was no longer tenable under the circumstances.

The recall came after allegations of vote-buying were levelled against multiple aspirants in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries held in the constituency.

Party investigations underway

The statement highlighted that the President’s directive followed an announcement by the NDC’s General Secretary that the party had commenced investigations into the incident.

“The President has also noted the public statement by the General Secretary of the NDC indicating that the party has commenced investigations into the allegations arising from the primaries,” the statement read.

Preserving integrity of public office

The Presidency emphasised that the recall was necessary to uphold the standards of conduct expected of public officers.

“Without prejudice to the ongoing internal party processes, and strictly in view of the standards of conduct expected of public officers, the President considers it necessary to act decisively to preserve the integrity of public office,” the statement added.

Immediate effect

The directive took immediate effect, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs instructed to take the necessary administrative and diplomatic steps to implement the recall.

This move reflected the government’s stance on maintaining transparency and accountability in public service, particularly in matters involving political appointees.

