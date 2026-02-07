The late President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu broke protocol by sitting in the visitor's chair for Governor Uba Sani

Social media reactions to the post vary from praise for Tinubu's gesture to concerns about political loyalty and leadership focus

Commentators also highlighted the symbolic significance of friendship and trust in President Tinubu’s relationship with Uba Sani

Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide under the administration of the late Muhammadu Buhari, has explained the moment he believed President Bola Tinubu broke the protocol and shared a picture.

In the picture shared by the former presidential aide, President Tinubu was sitting on a visitor's seat, in front of his guest, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna, a situation Ahmad said was unusual for the president to leave his seat for the visitor's seat at his office.

Bashir Ahmad, ex-aide to the late Muhammadu Buhari, says President Bola Tinubu broke protocol for Governor Uba Sani Photo Credit: @BashirAhmaad

Bashir said the president broke the protocol to show that the visiting governor was his personal person and a strong ally. His tweet reads:

"The President broke the normal protocol by sitting together with his guest in the visitor’s chair. I believe the President broke the tradition in such a symbolic way to show that Gov. @UbaSaniUS is truly his personal person."

Nigerians react as Tinubu hosts Uba Sani

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of Bashir Ahmad's post on social media and expressed their views about his opinion. Below are some of their reactions:

Hon Nuhu Sada said what matters is the effect of governance on the people:

"Leadership is measured less by seating arrangements and more by the outcomes that affect citizens' lives."

Christophe commended the president's action:

"By breaking protocol and sitting in the visitor’s chair, President Tinubu wasn’t just being informal; he was sending a message of trust, unity, and personal endorsement. In politics, gestures often speak louder than words, and this one symbolically places Gov. Uba Sani firmly in his inner circle. It’s a quiet way of saying, You have my confidence and backing."

Governor Uba Sani visits President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @UbaSaniUS

Aliyu Abubakr spoke on being sold out:

"The moment you become a sellout just to impress someone that will later leave you hanging out to dry, then ultimately you have no focus in life."

Ozo recalled when Tinubu and Sani were in the struggle together:

"Their friendship was forged in the trenches of democratic struggle. Shared history explains the ease. He calls him 'The Comrade Governor'”.

Mister AY said Uba Sani could be Tinubu's successor:

"That man sitting with Jagaban may be the next president of Nigeria. I'm sure PBAT will not be passive when it comes to picking his successor, unlike Buhari."

Ohis spoke on their days in the military era:

"Democracy was built shoulder to shoulder. That bond doesn’t disappear with the office. It remains evident. Tinubu acknowledges this every time he is with Uba Sani."

