Governor Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has got Nigerians talking after dodging a kiss from his wife at a public event. In a trending video, Tamunominini, the Oyo state first, was seen extending a kiss to the governor, but Makinde rejected the move on two consecutive times, and they dodged.

The video of the governor came amid his political battle with the likes of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who recently announced his interest in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in Oyo state.

Makinde and Wike's rift started shortly after the 2023 general election. The governor accused Wike of planning to destabilise the PDP in favour of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to secure his ministerial appointment, while the governor was accused of tarnishing the minister's image because of his presidential ambition.

How Nigerians react to Makinde, wife drama

However, the viral video of the governor dodging a kiss from his wife during a public event has added to the controversies surrounding Makinde. Below are some of the Nigerians' reactions to the video:

Champagne Glass defended the governor:

"Not everyone likes public display of affection, especially where there are kids around watching and also considering how sensitive his position as the governor of a state is. Everyone is not like the dancing governor of Osun state. Kissing should not be done everywhere in public. The woman should have known better."

Zoey justified the governor's action:

"People are overanalysing a 5-second clip. Seyi Makinde is a Governor, not a Nollywood lead actor. At a state function with over 1,600 guests and 17 former governors, he’s in 'Official Mode.' Some men just don't believe in PDA, especially at a high-stakes anniversary dinner. Let the man breathe!"

Kie spoke on what marriage is all about:

"Omo, people really notice every little thing. Some see it as cold, others as respecting boundaries in public. At the end of the day, a marriage isn’t measured by public PDA; it’s about how they treat each other behind the scenes."

Adedotun Kehinde speaks on PDA:

"Public Display Of Affection (PDA) is not for every partner and not in all public places."

ZephyrKing believed it was an embarrassment:

"Funny how one small clip turn big gist. But real talk: Public display of affection or not, don’t embarrass your partner like that. Communication key o. Hope they’re good, sha."

Seyi Makinde speaks on Atiku's coalition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has sent a message to PDP leaders and members joining the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition.

Makinde made the appeal after the meeting of the PDP South West caucus in Ibadan on Friday, July 11, adding that members should remain steadfast and committed to the party's unity.

According to Makinde, the PDP has a strong foundation, and members should not leave their houses because of a leaking roof; they should rather stay to fix it.

