United States President Donald Trump has acknowledged the presence of Nigeria's first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, at America’s 74th National Prayer Breakfast. This came as Nigeria collaborates with the United States to tackle killings by terrorist groups in northern Nigeria.

The visit of Tinubu may not be unconnected to the moves by the U.S. government to crack down on killings in Christian communities in northern Nigeria. The Nigerian government immediately opened channels of discussion with the U.S., U.S. government officials regarding working together to try to stem recurring attacks in some states by targeting, with targeted strikes carried out by U.S. forces.

Donald Trump recognises Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria's first lady Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @readDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the event, the US president said:

"But we're honoured to be joined today by the first lady of Nigeria, who also happens to be a pastor at the largest church in Nigeria. A very respected woman. First lady, please—where are you? Thank you very much. It's a great honour. Thank you. Very respected person too."

The development in the United States has Nigerians talking about the country's relationship with the US. Below are some of their reactions:

Hon Nuhu Sada commended the first lady for the recognition:

"Faith knows no borders. Nigeria’s women leaders shine, and respect crosses all creeds."

Omashola Sagay praised the first lady:

"Our Itsekiri sister, we are so proud of you. The Iwere Kingdom is proud of you, too. Your achievements inspire all of us, and you continue to shine as a role model for young women in our community. Keep breaking barriers and making us proud."

Ba'a Umaru praised President Bola Tinubu's handling of Trump's allegation against Nigeria:

"Finally, the Christian genocide agenda is dead. Tinubu is a master in this game. Handled the issue with so much calm. No noise, just strategy and actions. He turned a supposed bad situation into an advantage. Defence and intelligence collaborations with the US, military support, etc. BAT na Baba."

Dambatta welcome the development:

"The first lady should please that Man that there's no Christian genocide in Nigeria."

DJ Pomping said it would be sad news for the government's critics:

"Sad news outcome for Peter Obi and his supporters. They were expecting President Trump to invade Nigeria and usurp his Government, but God said no."

Babajide Adeola declared respect for Tinubu:

"If you don’t respect Tinubu politics after this, then you don’t understand politics."

Source: Legit.ng