President Bola Tinubu has again vowed that Nigeria will not bow to terrorism and extremism masquerading as religion. The president made the vow while reacting to the recent killings in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State by some gunmen, an incident that led to the death of about 100 people.

The president also condemned the attack in strong terms, describing it as “the cowardly and beastly attack”. He added that the gunmen were “heartless for choosing soft targets in their campaign of terror.” He explained that the actions of the assailants were against humanity and the shared values of Nigeria as a nation.

President Bola Tinubu meets Kwara governor over latest killings Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu made this known in a statement he signed personally, following his meeting with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, February 5. He vowed that the perpetrators would not go scot-free.

Source: Legit.ng