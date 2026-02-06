INEC has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening public confidence in the electoral process as it begins preparations for the 2026 off-cycle elections and the 2027 general elections

INEC chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, explained that his colleagues are setting a direction to meet the expectations of Nigerians

Legit.ng gathered that already, INEC cleared a total of 1,680,315 registered voters to participate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election scheduled for February 21, 2026

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, February 6, 2026, confirmed that off-cycle governorship elections will be held in Ekiti and Osun states in 2026.

Legit.ng reports that INEC already fixed the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states for Saturday, June 20 and Saturday, August 8, 2026, respectively.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account and seen by Legit.ng, INEC said it has intensified preparations for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections scheduled for February 2026, alongside other key activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

2026 elections in Nigeria

At Day 3 of its 2026 Regular Stakeholders’ Meeting with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), INEC chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN), described 2026 as a critical electoral year requiring heightened security coordination, intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration to ensure peaceful and credible elections.

INEC disclosed that major preparations for the FCT polls have been concluded, including the delivery of non-sensitive materials, training of electoral and security personnel, configuration of the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) devices and a mock accreditation exercise scheduled for Saturday, February 7, 2026.

INEC prepares for 2026 elections

INEC's statement reads:

"Beyond the FCT elections, the Commission will conduct bye-elections in Rivers and Kano States, off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States, and a nationwide voter revalidation exercise to strengthen the electoral process ahead of 2027."

It added via X:

"The National Security Adviser and ICCES co-Chair, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, represented by Abdullahi Hassan, Director of Internal Security commended security agencies for their professionalism during the Anambra governorship election and assured Nigerians of robust security deployment for all upcoming elections.

"Similarly, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by CP Abayomi Shogunle, reaffirmed that the Nigeria Police Force will deploy massively for all elections and continue to provide round-the-clock protection for INEC personnel, facilities and materials nationwide."

2026 elections in Nigeria are highlighted below:

2026 Federal Capital Territory local elections Bye-elections in Rivers Kano bye-elections 2026 Ekiti State gubernatorial election 2026 Osun State governorship poll

