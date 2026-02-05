INEC has registered the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 election

INEC boss Joash Amupitan confirmed a rigorous assessment process for new political party registrations

Nigeria will hold general elections in early 2027 to elect the president, lawmakers, governors, and state assembly members

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered two new political parties.

As reported by The Cable, Joash Amupitan, INEC chairman, announced the development on Thursday, February 5, at the commission’s first regular consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja.

INEC registers 2 new political parties

The parties are: the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA).

Amupitan said the registration followed a rigorous assessment process after the commission received 171 letters of intent from associations seeking recognition as political parties.

According to the chairman, 14 associations passed the initial pre-qualification stage.

He said:

“Of these, eight successfully uploaded their documents on the commission’s dedicated portal.

“They are the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA), Abundance Social Party (ASP), African Alliance Party (AAP), Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Green Future Party (GFP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and the Peoples Freedom Party (PFP).

“Out of the eight above, only two qualified for final assessment and verification of due compliance with the constitution and the Electoral Act.”

New party DLA meets legal requirements

He explained that only the DLA met all legal requirements after the final review.

The chairman said:

“Accordingly, the commission has decided to register the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) as a political party."

Furthermore, Amupitan added that the NDC would also be registered following a court order directing the commission to do so.

INEC reassures media on 2027 timetable

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, February 3, INEC reassured the media on the 2027 timetable.

Prof. Amupitan announced plans for a nationwide voter revalidation exercise ahead of 2027 and warned against misinformation and disinformation.

Responding on behalf of the media, President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhassan Yahaya Abdullahi, said the media space and Nigerians are keenly awaiting the release of the 2027 election timetable, stressing that journalists are ready to provide platforms for election campaigns, voter education and other electoral activities nationwide.

