A Glimpse into Governor Dapo Abiodun's Housing Reforms

The famous Nelson Mandela, in his autobiography titled; Long Walk to Freedom, wrote that a man is not a man until he has a house of his own. While this statement stirs discomfort in one's mind, the truth remains: housing is a fundamental human need and till tomorrow, remains a huge indicator of our dignity and growth as a society.

Nigeria, like most developing countries, experiences a severe housing crisis. One that is a result of rapid population growth, unaffordable housing and expensive rent prices, including overstretched infrastructures. In fact, data from the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development estimates the nation’s housing deficit to be over 20 million units. In real terms, over 20 million families, including fathers, mothers, children, and aged citizens are either homeless or at the brink of homelessness.

Barely a week ago, a social media content creator, by name @darksinned.ella went viral for her instagram post illustrating one of the subtle but exhausting ways Nigerians navigate housing crisis - by waking up earlier than 5am to commute long distances for work. It is a known theory that a huge number of workers in Lagos seek affordable housing options in Ogun state, a distance of nearly 78 kilometers away.

How then, one may ask, did Ogun State, widely referred to as the Gateway State, emerge as a hub of affordable housing, despite sharing a border with Lagos? The answer to this lies in a complex layer of intentional leadership, people-centered governance and a conscious investment in housing as a tool for welfare, social and economic development.

Governor Dapo Abiodun And His Audacious Housing Goal

In 2019, Adedapo Olusegun Abiodun assumed office as Governor of Ogun State under the nation's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Since his assumption, his administration has governed under five developmental pillars codenamed I.S.E.Y.A which stands for Infrastructure; Social Wellbeing and Welfare; Education; Youth Empowerment; and Agriculture. Housing sits comfortably in the center of social welfare and wellbeing. Unlike some of his counterparts, Governor Abiodun set out with a clear objective: to deliver 10,000 housing units across Ogun State by 2027. And based on the numbers as at early 2026, more than 5000 housing units have been completed or are at advanced stages of construction across the state’s three senatorial districts - Ogun Central, Ogun East, and Ogun West.

While you may not agree with his choice of party, the data on his administration’s impact in housing and urban development indicates measurable progress.

Governor Dapo Abiodun Housing Delivery Across the Senatorial Districts

Without trivialising human lives by turning them to statistics, a detailed look at Governor Dapo Abiodun housing scheme reflects a unique blend of connecting governance to impact through several medium to high income housing programmes across the state’s senatorial districts.

Key Housing Projects In Ogun Central

● 750 completed housing units in Kobape Estate Phases 1 & 2.

● 750 on-going housing units in Kobape Estate Phase 3.

● 750 completed housing units in Prince Court Estate Phases 1.

● 750 on-going housing units in Prince Court estate phase 2 & 3.

● 750 on-going housing units in President Muhammadu Buhari Estate (P.M.B)

● 300 units of housing regeneration in Old GRA.

● 200 completed housing units in King’s Court Estate Phases 1.

● 200 units of on-going housing units in King’s Court estate phase 2 & 3.

Key Housing Projects In Ogun East

● 100 completed housing units in Gateway Aviation Village phase 1

● 200 on-going housing units in Gateway Aviation village phase 2.

● 200 completed housing units in Prince Court Estate, Sagamu.

Key Housing Project in Ogun West

● 100 completed housing units in Ilaro Housing Scheme.

The Impact On Ogun State Indigenes

High Chief Bode Mustapha, the Osi of Egbaland has publicly commended Governor Dapo Abiodun efforts saying that “...before 2019, the Ibara GRA was an eye sore, widely regarded as a slum. However, today, the Old GRA has been completely renovated with standard buildings and apartments befitting a capital city like Abeokuta.

Mrs. Yetunde Koleoso, a retired civil servant, and one of the beneficiaries of Governor Dapo Abiodun yellow- roof housing scheme, also loves to share her experience of becoming a home owner. In her words,“...we obtained the form, filled the form and we were contacted via phone call. We really did not expect to get the house. And the price. As a retired civil servant, we were able to afford it. It is very affordable to us.’’

According to the Commissioner for Housing in Ogun state, Mr Jagunmolu Akande Omoniyi, the first set of two-bedroom apartments at Kobape and Kempta were sold to civil servants for ₦4,950,000 and ₦5 million naira to the general public respectively. Today, these houses are valued at a minimum of ₦25 million naira in the open market. Significantly below prevailing market rates in comparable locations. For retirees and low-income earners, such pricing is not merely convenient; it is life changing.

Kobape Housing Scheme, Abeokuta (Before) (ogun) Kobape Housing Scheme stands as one of Governor Dapo Abiodun flagship social housing projects. Designed as a low-cost housing solution, it offers two- and three-bedroom bungalows equipped with basic infrastructure such as paved roads, drainage systems, and water supply. Remarkably, phase 1 of this project was completed within 100 days of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s swearing in.



Kobape Housing Scheme (After).

King’s Court Estate, Abeokuta



While the Prince Court Estates at Kemta and Kobope Housing estates are for low and middle income earners, the King’s court estate was built for medium to high income earners in Ogun state. This project consists of 31 villas of 5-bedroom apartments with living quarters for workers. It is well equipped with uninterrupted power supply, walkways, portable pipe borne water facility, CCTV security cameras, gated fence and proper drainage facilities.



King’s Court (After) Gateway Aviation Village, Iperu-Remo



Perhaps the most strategic of the housing projects is the Gateway Aviation Village, located near the Ogun Agro-Cargo Airport in Iperu-Remo. This development aligns housing delivery with economic infrastructure, catering to professionals in aviation, logistics, agriculture, and related industries.

The Aviation Village reflects a shift in thinking: housing as an enabler of productivity. By situating residences close to emerging economic hubs, the state reduces commute times, supports workforce stability, and enhances the overall attractiveness of Ogun State as an investment destination. Urban Regeneration: Old GRA, Abeokuta



Old GRA (Before)

Sometimes urban development can shift from new buildings to renewal and expansion of existing ones. This approach was taken by Governor Dapo Abiodun in revitalizing the Old GRA in Abeokuta once marked by decay and neglect. Roads, drainage, street lighting, and housing units have been rehabilitated, restoring dignity to a historically important district. Old GRA (After)



Beyond New Homes: The Broader Picture

Economic Impact

By delivering on his promise to build 10,000 new homes across the 3 senatorial districts, Governor Daop Abiodun has generated direct and indirect employment across construction value chains including masons, carpenters, electricians, engineers, and suppliers of building materials. Local economies around new estates have expanded, supporting retail activity, transport services, and small-scale entrepreneurship.

Additionally, by increasing property ownership in Ogun state, internally generated revenue through documentation, services, and land administration has been increased.

Social Impact

Socially, we can see that by increasing homeownership for indigenes, household stability is improved and the stress associated with insecure tenancy is reduced. Families can benefit from predictable living conditions, children can experience greater educational continuity, the love of community grows and our aged ones can gain peace of mind in retirement.

By offering viable housing alternatives within Ogun State, the administration has also eased extreme commuting patterns that erode quality of life for workers tied to Lagos-based employment.

The Good Work Never Ends

As Governor Dapo Abiodun advances towards his ambitious 2027 target of 10,000 housing units, it is safe to say that he has redefined what effective public leadership looks like. In a landscape characterised by unmet political promises, his administration’s focus on measurable impact delivery has created the blueprint for human-centered governance.

Through the construction of large scale medium to low income housing units than the past administrations combined, he demonstrates that housing can be both people-centered and structurally sound. The result is not just homes, but stability, dignity, security, and an opportunity for growth.

No wonder, workers from Lagos and other neighbouring states look to Ogun as a viable place to live and build long-term roots. While the work of good housing by nature never stops, the future is truly promising. Ogun state is no longer merely absorbing housing pressure from elsewhere; it is shaping a future where affordable housing and growth coexists.

