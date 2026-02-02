Snakebite cases in Gombe State have continued to rise, with rural farmers struggling to afford life-saving anti-snake venom drugs

The high cost of treatment has pushed many victims towards traditional remedies, often with fatal consequences

Health officials warned that without urgent investment in local production and awareness campaigns, Nigeria’s snakebite crisis would remain a neglected public health emergency

Kwamangu Turanu, a resident of Kaltungo in Gombe State, recounted how his mother, a rural farmer, died six months ago following a snakebite.

He said:

“When I got home, I saw my mother lying down. Her whole body had swollen, and her openings had begun to bleed blood and water.”

Turanu explained that his mother was treated with the traditional “black stone” method, widely believed in northern Nigeria to absorb venom.

He noted that the stone was applied but later fell off, and despite days of treatment, her condition did not improve. By the time he was informed of the incident, nearly four days had passed.

Rising cost of anti-snake venom drugs

Medical experts reported that the high cost of anti-snake venom drugs was forcing many rural dwellers to rely on traditional remedies.

One vial of anti-snake venom currently costs over 80,000 naira (£42), a price considered unaffordable for families living below the poverty line.

According to Nigeria’s Ministry of Health, the country records about 20,000 snakebite cases annually, with Gombe State alone accounting for nearly half.

The ministry further stated that 2,000 people die each year from snakebites, while another 2,000 lose limbs in attempts to save their lives.

Treatment gap and budget shortfall

Experts explained that treating a snakebite case requires at least two vials of anti-snake venom, amounting to 160,000 naira (£85)

If all 20,000 annual cases were treated, the cost would reach 1.6 billion naira, far exceeding the government’s 500 million naira budget, which covers only 6,000 vials.

The Kaltungo Snakebite Treatment Hospital, the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa, serves patients from Nigeria and neighbouring countries such as Cameroon, Niger and Chad. Nicholas Amani, Principal Medical Officer at the hospital, reported that the facility treated between 2,500 and 2,900 patients annually.

He added:

“Within the first quarter of this year, January to March, we were able to treat 412 cases of snakebite.”

Government response and research plans

Gombe State Commissioner for Health, Habu Dahiru, acknowledged the shortage of anti-snake venom during peak farming seasons.

He said the state was developing a serpentarium to study snakes and produce anti-snake venom locally.

He explained that snakebite cases in the region followed two seasonal patterns: April to June during land clearing, and September to December during harvesting and grain storage.

He stressed the need for farmers to use protective gear and adopt preventive measures.

Global health concern

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognised snakebite envenoming as a Neglected Tropical Disease in 2017.

It reported that under-reporting of cases exceeded 70% in many countries, as victims often sought traditional treatment.

Nigeria’s twelve states with high prevalence rates include Gombe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Nasarawa, Plateau, Enugu, Kogi, Kebbi, Oyo, Benue and Taraba.

Experts estimated that establishing a local anti-snake venom production centre would cost at least 7 billion naira, though rising exchange rates could push costs higher.

Preventive measures for snakebite victims

Health experts advised victims to:

• Wash the bite with soap and water.

• Avoid using the affected limb.

• Refrain from tying the limb or cutting the bite area.

• Avoid applying or ingesting traditional concoctions.

• Seek hospital treatment immediately.

They also urged individuals who suspected a bite but were unsure to visit a hospital for confirmation.

