The AGN has officially allocated one plot of land each to the three young sons of the late Junior Pope within the newly inaugurated city

The "Junior Pope Nollywood City" in Enugu features 150 plots of land designed to provide affordable property ownership for movie practitioners

The project will house a permanent AGN secretariat and a creative hub dedicated to training the next generation of Nollywood stars

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) immortalised late Nollywood star John Paul Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, with the unveiling of the Junior Pope Nollywood City in Enugu State.

Junior Pope died on April 10, 2024, in a boat accident on the River Niger in Asaba, Delta State, while heading to a movie location.

Four other crew members also lost their lives in the incident, a tragedy that left Nollywood in mourning.

The "Junior Pope Nollywood City" in Enugu features 150 plots of land. Photo: Junior Pope.

Source: Instagram

The project, which sits on 150 plots of land, was inaugurated on Tuesday during a ceremony attended by guild leaders, actors, and stakeholders in the creative industry.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the initiative is designed to honour Junior Pope’s legacy while also addressing long-standing welfare concerns within Nollywood.

Speaking at the event, AGN national president Emeka Rollas described the project as more than a memorial.

He said it represents a vision to build lasting structures that will benefit future generations of creatives.

Rollas noted that although Junior Pope’s life was cut short, his influence continues to shape meaningful interventions within the industry.

He explained that the Nollywood City would serve as a symbol of opportunity, unity, and remembrance for actors and filmmakers across the country.

Beyond land allocation, the project will host a Junior Pope Creative Hub as well as a permanent AGN zonal and Enugu State secretariat. According to Rollas, the facilities will provide a physical space for training, administration, and creative collaboration.

He stressed that the initiative reflects the guild’s commitment to member welfare, adding that affordable land ownership has long been a pressing issue for practitioners in the industry. With this project, AGN aims to turn promises into concrete action.

Junior Pope’s widow, Jennifer Odonwodo, described the moment as deeply emotional. She said the honour confirmed that her late husband’s hard work and passion for Nollywood did not go unnoticed.

While wishing he were alive to witness the recognition, she expressed gratitude that his name would continue to live on through a project designed to uplift others in the industry.

Junior Pope’s widow, Jennifer Odonwodo, describes the unveling as deeply emotional. Photo: Jennifer Odonwodeo.

Source: Instagram

FG releases report on Junior Pope's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that a year after the tragic boat mishap that claimed the lives of Junior Pope and four others, new details have surfaced about what really went wrong that day. The National Inland Waterways Authority has released its findings about the boat mishap.

Junior Pope, who was on his way back from a movie shoot titled Another Side of Life, died in the incident in April 2024. The boat reportedly capsized near Cable Point on the River Niger in Asaba, Delta State.

Speaking at a multi-modal transportation forum in Abuja, NIWA Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji, said the accident was not caused by a mechanical fault, rough weather, or obstacles in the water. Instead, he placed the blame on human negligence, reports Daily Post.

Source: Legit.ng