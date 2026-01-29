Over 3,200 Nigerian men have been trained as feminist allies to combat gender-based violence

The Male Feminists Network project aims to empower men in dismantling patriarchy in Nigeria

The initiative launched world’s first online course for Male Feminism and GBV prevention

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 3,200 Nigerian men have been trained and certified as feminist allies under the Male Feminists Network (MFN) project.

The Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development said the initiative is part of efforts to curb gender-based violence (GBV) and promote gender equality across the country.

The Project Director of MFN and the founding Executive Director the Centre, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, said the MFN initiative was created to address a long-standing gap in gender justice advocacy.

Igbuzor said since its introduction, he platform has attracted 8,552 participants, with 3,150 Nigerians successfully completing the course and earning certification.

This was disclosed on Thursday in Abuja at a Press Conference held during a programme for women’s rights organisations on engaging male allies and made available to Legit.ng.

He added that the initiative seeks to mobilising men to take responsibility for dismantling patriarchy rather than remaining silent beneficiaries of unequal systems.

According to Igbuzor, MFN do not exist to replace women’s movements but it "exists to support Nigerian women.

“Patriarchy is produced, enforced, and defended within male-dominated systems. It cannot be dismantled without men changing their beliefs, behaviours, and use of power.”

Igbuzor revealed that 52 Master Trainers have been trained nationwide, who have since conducted step-down trainings reaching over 500 additional participants in communities, schools, faith institutions, and civil society spaces.

He added that the project has also recorded a major global milestone with the launch of the world’s first online course dedicated exclusively to Male Feminism and GBV prevention.

“These men are not just learning; they are taking action—leading conversations in their communities, challenging harmful gender norms, and supporting women’s rights initiatives.”

