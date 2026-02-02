The APC said it remained open to welcoming former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso,but confirmed that no formal talks were ongoing

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda made the remarks amid political realignments in Kano following Governor Abba Yusuf’s defection to the ruling party

Yilwatda also defended President Bola Tinubu’s foreign trips, saying they were necessary for investment, security and diplomatic engagements

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it remains open to welcoming former Kano State governor and ex-presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, amid ongoing political realignments.

The National Chairman of the APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, made this known while reacting to speculations surrounding Kano politics and recent defections involving key political figures in the state.

Recall that Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, recently defected from the NNPP to the APC alongside members of the State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives, a development that has continued to reshape the state’s political landscape.

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV on Sunday, Yilwatda said that although the ruling party was not currently in talks with Kwankwaso, the APC would welcome him if he decided to join.

“Our doors are still open for Kwankwaso to join the APC. If he comes, he’s most welcome. Though we are not yet in negotiation with him,” the APC chairman said.

Yilwatda explained that the party’s position was in line with its broader approach to political inclusion, especially amid shifting alliances ahead of future elections.

APC chair speaks on Tinubu's trips

During the interview, the APC chairman also addressed criticism surrounding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s frequent foreign trips, defending them as necessary and beneficial to the country.

According to him, Tinubu’s experience, global exposure, and international connections enable him to achieve results quickly.

“Because of his experience, exposure and connections, what he can connect in one day will take most of us years to gain and achieve,” Yilwatda said.

He described the President’s travels as sacrifices made in the national interest, noting that they were aimed at attracting foreign investments, negotiating bilateral agreements and addressing security-related challenges.

“For this man to sacrifice for this country, to move around, attract investment, work on security and negotiate bilateral agreements, should we take that for granted?” he asked.

Mammoth crowd storms Kwankwaso’s Kano residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement from Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State on Sunday, January 26, stormed the residence of former Kano State governor and leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in a show of solidarity amid ongoing political tensions in the state.

Kwankwaso disclosed the development in posts on his official X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook handles, where he expressed appreciation to the delegation for standing by him despite recent political setbacks affecting the party in Kano.

According to the former governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the NNPP, the visit demonstrated the courage and determination of his supporters to remain committed to the ideals of the Kwankwasiyya movement in the face of what he described as trying political circumstances.

Kwankwaso reacts, declares ‘World Betrayal Day’

Legit.ng reports that, following Governor Yusuf’s exit from the party, Kwankwaso expressed disappointment over the development and described the day of the governor’s defection as “World Betrayal Day.”

The former Kano governor has maintained that the Kwankwasiyya movement remains strong, insisting that the loyalty of his grassroots supporters would sustain the political structure despite recent setbacks.

