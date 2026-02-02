Bayo Onanuga and Phrank Shaibu engage in a heated 'grammatical war' on Twitter

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Special Adviser on Public Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, and the Senior Special Assistant to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, traded words over “grammatical war” and corrections.

Both aides took to X (formerly known as Twitter) handles to tackle each other.

Tinubu and Atiku aides engage in a heated argument on X. Photo credit: @phrankangel/@aoanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The exchanges were between the two senior media managers of Nigeria’s top political rivals – Tinubu and Atiku.

The drama ensued after Onanuga, through his X handle @aoanuga1956, said vandals of the rehabilitation work on the Ilesha-Ibadan Expressway should be shot at sight.

The presidential adviser, in a tweet posted at 8:09 am on Sunday, wrote:

“Just shoot these unconscionable vandals/thieves at sight. They are the worst species of citizenships.”

A few hours after the post, Shaibu dismissed Onanuga’s remarks via his X handle @phrankangel as “lawlessness.”

“As a government spokesman, you cannot call for citizens to be 'shot at sight.” That is not law enforcement, it is lawlessness. Anyone who talks like this has no business in public office.”

Atiku’s aide returned later in the night to the post, calling out the presidential spokesperson for committing a grammatical blunder on his post.

He pointed out the error in Onanuga’s “Shoot at Sight” post at 9:37 pm, claiming that the appropriate grammatical expression was supposed to be “Shoot on Sight”.

But early in the morning of Monday, February 2, 2026, Onanuga replied to Shaibu, saying: “Foolish boy. Both usages are correct. Upgrade your grammar.”

Shaibu also swiftly replied to Onanuga, saying:

“Now to the issue at hand: 'shoot on sight' is a fixed idiom. Fixed idioms are not open to distortion or creative rearrangement. Neither you nor your principal has the poetic, literary, or presidential licence to tamper with them.

“Shoot at sight,” like “you cannot eat your cake and have it,” “more grease to your elbow,” “first come, first serve,” or “crack your brain,” is a manifestation of weak heads. These are errors, not stylistic variants.

“It therefore smacks of wretched illiteracy to argue that such expressions can be used interchangeably. For clarity going forward, I recommend Brighter Grammar (Books 1-3).”

Onanuga was yet to reply to Shaibu’s elucidations on the use of the English Language as at the time of filling this report.

