Atiku Abubakar’s aide, Phrank Shaibu, has criticised Senator Adams Oshiomhole for claiming the former Vice President lacks the capacity to govern Nigeria

Shaibu accused Oshiomhole of hypocrisy, arguing that the APC under Oshiomhole’s influence failed Nigerians and left the country in its worst state in decades

He defended Atiku’s leadership credentials, citing his economic reforms as Vice President

A senior special assistant on public communication to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has slammed a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and lawmaker representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, for questioning Atiku’s capacity to govern Nigeria.

Oshiomhole, while addressing journalists on Monday, claimed that Atiku lacked the ability to lead the country because he could not even stabilise the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku’s Aide Fires Back at Oshiomhole Over Capacity to Govern. Photo credit: @atiku/@ireport

Source: Twitter

He argued that anyone unable to manage his own political platform could not claim the ability to fix Nigeria.

Responding in a statement on Tuesday, Shaibu described Oshiomhole’s comments as a tired distraction from the monumental failures of the APC.

"The same party he helped foist on Nigeria, and the same party that has plunged the country into its worst economic state in decades,” he said.

Shaibu said the former labour leader was unfit to speak about leadership or capacity, insisting that Oshiomhole’s political legacy reflects propaganda and a bruising culture of impunity.

His words:

“If Oshiomhole seeks the man who ‘fixed a party’ into a personal empire, he needs only look at the godfather he serves."

"Under the APC, party supremacy died, dissent was criminalised, and institutions of state became partisan weapons. That is the only kind of ‘fixing’ Oshiomhole understands.”

‘Atiku represents vision; Oshiomhole represents propaganda’

Shaibu further asserted that Atiku had a proven governance record, contrasting it with the current administration, which he said has worsened national hardship.

He added that Nigerians were aware of Atiku’s contributions in government and would not be swayed by “false narratives designed to mask the failures of the ruling party.”

“Atiku Abubakar represents vision, experience, and capacity. Oshiomhole represents noise, propaganda, and the bruising legacy of a party that betrayed the hopes of millions.”

“Atiku Abubakar was Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not the national chairman of the PDP, and certainly not the sole administrator of a political institution with thousands of independent leaders across the country. Leadership in a democratic party is not dictatorship.

"The PDP, unlike the APC, was not a private estate controlled from Bourdillon, where one individual tele-guides decisions and stifles internal democracy.”

Atiku’s camp says Oshiomhole should check the mirror before talking about capacity. Photo credit: @sani_mansur

Source: Twitter

Shaibu argued that Atiku’s track record as chairman of the National Economic Council remains unmatched, as he rebuilt the economy as chairman and championed reforms that attracted investment and strengthened the private sector.

"He has never been President, yet his development blueprint remains the most coherent Nigeria has seen in decades.”

The statement concluded by challenging the APC’s credibility:

“If the APC could not fix Nigeria after eight wasted years and nearly three years of Tinubu, what moral authority does Oshiomhole have to comment on leadership?”

