FCT, Abuja - Dada Olusegun, the senior special adviser to the president on social media, has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu pardoned the notorious armed robber Ishola Oyenusi.

The allegation stemmed from a post on X (formerly Twitter) by user Obiasogu David (@afrisagacity), who suggested that Tinubu had granted a pardon to Oyenusi, a criminal who terrorised the southwest region in the 70s.

Accompanying the post, @afrisagacity shared a graphic purporting to announce a presidential posthumous pardon and wrote:

“Wait, Tinubu really pardoned notorious armed robber, Ishola Oyenusi, notoriously known as Dr Shola who terrorised the South West in the 1970s?

“I can't just believe this.”

David’s tweet has garnered over 54,000 views, 430 likes, 277 reposts, and 75 replies.

'Tinubu didn’t pardon Oyenusi'

But reacting on Thursday morning, January 29, Olusegun shared the post and wrote:

“Fake news. Kindly disregard.”

Who has Tinubu granted posthumous pardon?

On October 9, 2025, President Tinubu granted a presidential pardon and clemency to 175 people following the endorsement of recommendations from the National Council of State, which met in Abuja.

Per a statement by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the president granted posthumous pardons to nationalist Herbert Macaulay and late Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa.

Herbert Macaulay, one of Nigeria’s foremost nationalists and co-founder of the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC), who was convicted by colonial authorities in 1913, was also granted a pardon.

Macaulay was believed to have been unjustly convicted by the British colonialists and banned from public office. Macaulay died in 1946, but the stigma of being an ex-convict was not exorcised from his records until now.

The Ogoni Nine: Ken Saro Wiwa, Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel and John Kpuine were formally pardoned as well. This is in addition to the award of national honours to the Ogoni Four- Chief Albert Badey, Chief Edward Kobani, Chief Samuel Orage, and Theophilus Orage.

Major General Vatsa, a former military officer, was executed in 1986 after being convicted of treason. He received the posthumous pardon nearly four decades after his death.

Who is Ishola Oyenusi?

Oyenusi, popularly known as Dr. Ishola, was a notorious armed robber active during the 1970s.

His criminal activities included carjackings, bank robberies, and heists carried out during hold-ups. His final robbery occurred in 1971, when he and his gang stole £28,000 from the WAHUM factory in Ikeja.

Oyenusi, along with six other gang members, was executed on September 8, 1971, by a combined police and armed forces firing squad. His execution was recorded on film.

