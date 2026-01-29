President Bola Tinubu’s brief stumble during his official visit to Türkiye drew attention in Nigeria but was dismissed as “silly” by Turkish officials

President Bola Tinubu’s brief stumble during his official visit to Türkiye sparked controversy in Nigeria but was dismissed as “silly” by Turkish officials, according to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

Tinubu had on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, momentarily lost his balance during a ceremonial march-past at the parade ground in Ankara.

The incident occurred as he joined the guard of honour alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Security operatives quickly assisted him, and the programme continued without disruption.

Reaction from Turkish officials

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed on January 28 that Turkish officials were surprised by the attention the stumble received in Nigerian media. Responding to a post on X by user Oguntoye Opeyemi (Equityoyo), she wrote:

“Exactly. On ground here in Ankara, their officials were shocked to learn that it was an issue in Nigerian media/blogs.”

She added that one of the officials described the coverage as “silly and mischievous,” stressing that the visit itself was being celebrated in Türkiye.

“One of them described it as ‘silly and mischievous,’ and reiterated how their country was excited about the incredible success of the visit by @officialABAT, which is all over their media here,” she said.

No coverage in Turkish media

Opeyemi also noted that the incident was ignored by Türkiye’s mainstream media.

“Not a single Turkish TV station reported the President’s accidental slip because it’s a non-issue. But Naija TV and national newspapers,” he wrote.

A video of the stumble, shared by Turkish digital news platform Nefes Gazetesi and later circulated on X, showed Tinubu briefly losing balance before continuing with the ceremony.

Presidency downplays incident

The Nigerian Presidency repeatedly downplayed the incident. Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said Tinubu remained “hale and hearty” and continued with his official engagements.

“President Tinubu, after a stately welcome ceremony in Ankara, proceeded to scheduled bilateral meetings with the President of Türkiye and other senior government officials,” Dare stated.

Similarly, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the stumble as minor.

“The President stepped on a metal on the floor, which made him lose his balance. This is not a big deal, except for those who want to make mischief out of a fleeting incident. It was a mere stumble, thank God, not a fall,” Onanuga explained.

Tinubu’s Türkiye visit

The reception began at about 5:00 pm local time with both national anthems and a ceremonial 21-gun salute. Tinubu and Erdoğan later held a closed-door bilateral meeting to discuss strategic issues.

The visit, Tinubu’s first official trip to Türkiye, was aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation in defence, trade, investment, energy, media, and scientific research. A business forum was also planned to connect Nigerian and Turkish investors.

Senior Nigerian officials present included Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; and Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.).

The Presidency urged Nigerians to disregard attempts to sensationalise the stumble, maintaining that the President remained fully engaged in his duties.

