Peter Obi emphasised the role of politicians in Nigeria's governance issues ahead of the 2027 elections

Obi called on Nigerians to pray for politicians to use public funds wisely

Oyo State honours distinguished individuals as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations

Ibadan, Oyo State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Peter Obi, a key chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has asserted that politicians are the problem of Nigeria.

As reported by Business Day, Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, asked Nigerians to "pray for us".

Obi seeks prayers for politicians

The Cable also noted Obi's call.

Speaking on Sunday, January 1, at the Thanksgiving service to mark Oyo state’s 50th anniversary at the Cathedral of St. Peter Anglican Church, Aremo, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Obi said:

“I want to make a request from Nigerians. Please, do remember us politicians in your prayers. We are the problem of Nigeria. Nigeria is not a poor country; it is poorly-governed. Remember us in your prayers that God should touch our hearts to use public money for public good.”

Meanwhile, in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi thanked Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for the opportunity to speak at the event.

Obi lauded Governor Makinde, saying infrastructural development is "visible" in Oyo State.

The presidential hopeful added:

"His (Makinde's) performance is widely discussed and appreciated by Oyo people wherever they are."

In his X post, Obi called on the people of Oyo State to continue to support Makinde.

Oyo honours Aboyade family legacy

Legit.ng reports that as Oyo celebrates its 50th anniversary, the state announced the nomination of late Prof. Ojetunji Aboyade, one of Nigeria’s most distinguished economists and public intellectuals, alongside his daughter, Olufunke Aboyade (SAN), for its award.

The nominations were conveyed through formal letters issued by the Oyo State @ 50 Secretariat and dated January 19, 2026. The state government said the honours recognise individuals whose lives and work have made enduring contributions to the growth, reputation, and development of Oyo State, both locally and internationally. The award presentation ceremony, which will mark the climax of the Oyo State @ 50 celebrations, is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at the Oyo State Banquet Hall, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

