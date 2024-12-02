A fire at Moniya market in Oyo State, believed to be caused by a power surge, destroyed goods worth millions of naira

A devastating fire broke out early Monday morning, destroying goods worth millions of naira at the Moniya market in Akinyele Local Government Area.

The blaze, believed to have been triggered by a power surge, began around 12.30am and ravaged 17 shops.

Incident Details

The PUNCH reported significant damage, with valuable goods and cash lost in the inferno.

Kolawole Balogun, the Babaloja of Moniya Garage, and Saliu Bello, the Chairman of the Garage, were alerted by a security guard about the fire around 12.30am.

Both expressed deep concern over the extent of the losses.

Eyewitness Accounts

Balogun stated:

“I rushed to the market as soon as I got the call. We lost multimillion-naira goods. The prompt arrival of the fire service prevented even greater devastation. In addition to the goods, cash in millions of naira was also destroyed. Many traders often store their money in their shops when they leave for the night.”

Appeal for Support

Several victims, including Yetunde Musa, Ajetunmobi Idowu, Olaide Badmus, Balogun Sulaimon, and Ajetunmobi Kolawole, have called on the government to provide immediate support for those affected.

Fire incidents in Nigeria have become increasingly frequent and devastating. In 2024 alone, Legit.ng recorded several fire incidents, resulting in losses amounting in millions.

These fires have been attributed to factors such as population growth, unstable electricity, negligence, and illegal electrical connections.

Traders Count Losses After Devastating Blaze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported Traders at Idumota Under-bridge market are facing severe losses following a fire disaster in Lagos Island Local Government Area.

The inferno, which began late Friday night, destroyed goods and properties worth millions of Naira. The fire reportedly started in a shop and rapidly spread to adjoining structures, engulfing multiple buildings used as car spare parts shops.

The Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

