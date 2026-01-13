An African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain Sylvester Edet Okon claimed that Peter Obi will clinch the ADC presidential ticket forthe 2027 election

Okon urges former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, to step down for Obi, citing southern presidency turn

The obedient movement's influence solidifies Obi's candidacy within ADC ahead of elections

Calabar, Cross River State - A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, said Peter Obi will be the party’s presidential candidate in 2027.

Okon said Obi don’t need to defeat Atiku Abubakar because he is already the ADC presidential candidate.

He described the former vice presidential move as initial gragra.

Okon, who recently dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the ADC stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

“Peter Obi don’t need to defeat Atiku. Obi is already the presidential candidate for the ADC.

“All these initial gragra is just normal political moves and we all know about that.”

Okon said Atiku has the right to contest but it is the turn of the south to produce the 2027 presidency.

The ADC chieftain urged Atiku to step down for Obi ahead of the 2027.

“Atiku has been contesting for years and if he is patrotic Nigerian, it is time for him to be an elder stateman and step down.”

Speaking on how Obi will emerge as ADC presidential candidate, he said the obedient movement has entered or gained access to the coalition.

He claimed that members of the obedient movement are executives in the ADC in many loca government areas in the country.

“The obedient movement has moved into the ADC and infiltrated the caolaition for Obi ahead of the 2027.”

“The Obidient Movement’s massive presence in ADC ensures Peter Obi secures the ticket. our unity and vision for a new Nigeria make it inevitable!”

Obidient Movement rules out Obi's return to PDP

Recall that Obidient Movement ruled out Peter Obi's possible return to PDP amid internal party crises.

The movement revealed that the PDP faction plans consultations with political figures, including Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

Unresolved disputes threatened PDP's appeal and stability ahead of the 2027 elections.

