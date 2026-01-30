Rivers: Fubara's Govt Reacts as Wike Threatens Stadium Disruption in Viral Video
- The Rivers State government has dismissed claims that it denied the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, access to the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt
- Wike and some political stakeholders in Rivers State had wanted to use the facility for the inauguration of the Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors
- The Siminalayi Fubara-led state government has now explained why the said stadium is presently unsafe for public use
Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The Rivers state government has denied blocking the use of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, for a rally organised by a support group for President Bola Tinubu on Friday, January 30.
The Punch noted the Rivers' government's rebuttal.
Legit.ng reports that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), threatened to force entry into the stadium, alleging that the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led Rivers government denied the Renewed Hope Ambassadors access to the venue for a rally.
Rivers govt faults Wike's claim
Wike, the immediate past governor of the oil-rich state, spoke on Friday, January 30, 2026, during the inauguration of coordinators of the group across the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Rivers. The video of the minister's threat went viral on social media platforms.
Wike warned that he and his supporters would forcefully access the Yakubu Gowon Stadium for their next rally if the Rivers state government continues to deny them entry, declaring that “heaven will not fall” if the facility is broken.
But the state government has now described the allegation as false, stating that the stadium was currently under reconstruction and unsafe for public use.
Honour Sirawoo, permanent secretary of the ministry of information and communications, denied the claims in a statement issued on Friday, January 30, according to The Punch.
Rivers commissioner sets record straight
In the same vein, Christopher Green, the commissioner for sports, who also serves as the commissioner for justice and attorney-general of the state, stated that his office did not receive any formal request for the use of the stadium.
Green said, according to Channels TV:
“The site engineer, Michael Ebitenye, who led government officials on the inspection tour, said the stadium is currently in a delicate condition, warning that heavy human traffic could damage underground pipes beneath the pitch.”
The commissioner added that the contracting firm, Monimichelle, “remains committed to the safety of lives and property and would not permit the use of facilities undergoing renovation for any event, regardless of political affiliation.”
Fubara-Wike feud sparks Rivers tension
Legit.ng reports that there has been political tension in Rivers State after the relationship between Governor Fubara and Wike broke down.
The governor’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appeared to have infuriated Wike.
The FCT minister recently accused the Rivers governor of reneging on the terms of the peace deal brokered between them by President Tinubu in June 2025. He later threatened to reveal details of the agreement reached between them if the governor continued to violate it.
Previously, a political crisis in Rivers, triggered by the feud between Governor Fubara and Wike, resulted in the declaration of emergency rule in the state by President Tinubu in March 2025.
Fubara, who was suspended by Tinubu for six months alongside all elected officials in the state, only returned to office in September of that year after the president declared an end to the emergency rule.
This was after President Tinubu brokered another peace deal in June 2025 between Messrs Fubara and Wike, alongside their supporters.
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.