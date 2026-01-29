Proposals for new states in Nigeria's Southwest gain momentum with multiple bills in the National Assembly

Ijebu, Coastal, and Ibadan States are among those vying for official recognition amid governance challenges

Creating new states requires extensive constitutional amendment and substantial public support, complicating the legislative process

FCT, Abuja - In recent times, members of the National Assembly have proposed the creation of several new states in Nigeria.

Currently, Nigeria is a federal republic composed of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Ibadan and four other territories could soon become new states in Southwest Nigeria, as some members of the House of Representatives advocate on behalf of their constituencies.

Proposed new states in southwest Nigeria

These states are organised into six geopolitical zones, Southwest, North-Central, North-East, North-West, South-East, and South-South, for administrative purposes. Each state has its own governor, assembly, and administrative structure, and plays a vital role in governance, including providing basic amenities, maintaining security, developing infrastructure, and promoting economic growth within its territory.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights all the additional states proposed for creation in the Southwest region, beyond the six existing states.

1) Ijebu State (from Ogun State)

A bill seeking to create Ijebu State in the Southwest geopolitical zone has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Olufemi Ogunbanwo, the lawmaker representing Ijebu Ode/Ijebu North East/Odogbolu federal constituency of Ogun State, along with three other lawmakers, cleared second reading during a plenary in October 2025. The bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to carve Ijebu State out of Ogun State.

Earlier, in January 2026, former Ogun State governor and Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, cautioned that the creation of the much-anticipated Ijebu State may not be feasible without unity among the nine local governments that make up the old Ijebu Province. Daniel made the remarks at Ikoto Okeowa during the BATOGD Movement Tour of Odogbolu Local Government Area (LGA), according to This Day Newspaper.

2) Coastal State (from Ondo State)

In 2024, a bill seeking the creation of a Coastal State from the current Ondo State passed its first reading in the Senate. The legislation, sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, who represents the Ondo South Senatorial District, seeks a constitutional amendment to allow the creation of the new state, according to Business Day.

In July 2025, Senator Ibrahim outlined why the creation of the Coastal State is viable. During a public hearing chaired by Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, with dignitaries and prominent Yoruba monarchs in attendance, Senator Ibrahim presented the case for amending the constitution to create the Coastal State. He emphasised that the new state would serve the needs of approximately 2 million Nigerians from Ondo South.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim advocates for the creation of a Coastal State from Ondo State.

Furthermore, Senator Ibrahim asserted that Coastal State is positioned to become a major economic player, possessing all the necessary resources to be financially independent while contributing to the collective economic growth of Nigeria as a federating unit.

3) Igbomina State (from parts of Osun, others)

In July 2025, it emerged that the Igbomina people, a sub-group of the 'Yoruba nation', called for the creation of Igbomina State, to be carved out of the current Osun and Kwara states. In a statement jointly signed by Oba Adedokun Abolarin, Chairman, and Fatai Afolabi, Secretary of the Igbomina State Creation Committee, and made available to journalists, the people proposed that Ila-Orangun in Osun State be designated as the capital of the new state.

The promoters of Igbomina State expressed optimism that, once created, all Igbomina people scattered across Osun, Ekiti, and Kwara would be united under a single governance system aligned with Yoruba customs. They emphasised that the movement is not a call for secession, but a legitimate demand for reunification and self-determination, rights protected under Nigeria’s constitution.

4) Ibadan State (from Oyo State)

In September 2025, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve the creation of Ibadan State before 2027. The traditional ruler made the appeal during his coronation as the 44th Olubadan, describing it as “a dream deferred for far too long.”

In October 2025, the House of Representatives passed the second reading of a bill seeking to create Ibadan State, with Ibadan proposed as the capital city.

5) New Oyo State (from Oyo State)

Also in October 2025, a bill proposing the creation of a new Oyo State, with Oyo town as its capital and the existing Oyo State renamed Ibadan State (with Ibadan as its capital), passed second reading in the House of Representatives. The initiative aims to promote regional development, equity, and improved governance.

According to those pushing for the state's creation, the proposed new territory is noted for its abundant agricultural, mineral, and tourism resources.

Creating new states remains challenging

Legit.ng reports that there is a growing list of proposed legislation aimed at creating new states, not only in the Southwest, but also in the South-South and South-East regions of Nigeria. The National Assembly is currently working on amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

Amending the Constitution to create a new state or adjust boundaries is a complex and arduous process. Under Section 8(1) of the Constitution, the creation of a new state requires extensive legislative approval and broad public support.

The last exercise in state creation occurred in 1996, when the then-military regime of late Sani Abacha established six new states, bringing the total to 36. Since Nigeria’s return to democracy, several attempts to alter state boundaries or create new ones have failed to gain traction, primarily due to the rigorous constitutional amendment process.

