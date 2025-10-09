Bill for creation of Ibadan State passes second reading in House of Reps

The House of Representatives has passed for the second reading of a bill seeking to create Ibadan state from Oyo state

Hon. Abass Adigun, who sponsored the bill for the creation of Ibadan state, also proposed Ibadan city as the state capital

The deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu, referred the bill to the committee on constitutional review during plenary

FCT, Abuja - A bill seeking to create Ibadan state from Oyo state has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was urged to ensure the realisation of the Ibadan state before the 2027 general elections.

The newly installed Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, made the call on the president, who attended his inauguration in Ibadan on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Hon. Abass Adigun, representing Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East federal constituency, sponsored the proposed legislation.

The proposed legislation to create a new state in the south-west geopolitical zone scaled second reading during plenary on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

This followed the consideration of the bill to alter the Constitution to provide for the creation of Ibadan State with Ibadan as the proposed capital city.

As reported by TheCable, Adigun argued that while Enugu and Kaduna, once capitals of the former Western Region, have since become states, Ibadan has not.

He said the bill represents a long-held aspiration of the people of Ibadan.

“Monumental step toward equitable development through federalism and realisation of the long-held aspiration of the people of Ibadan”.

The federal lawmaker said Ibadan has the population and landmass to become a state.

According to Premium Times, he added that Ibadan is the largest city in West Africa and a historic capital of the defunct Western Region.

Adigun further stated that Ibadan deserves statehood for reasons of equity, development, and administrative efficiency.

This bill adds to the growing list of those seeking to create new states in the country.

The deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over plenary, referred the bill to the committee on constitutional review.

Senate denies passing bill to create 31 new states

Recall the Senate dismissed the claim that the National Assembly passed a proposal for 31 new states in Nigeria.

Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu dismissed the report as fake news, noting that the process of state creation involves a rigorous constitutional amendment.

According to Adaramodu, such approval also requires the support of two-thirds of members across the state Houses of Assembly.

Reps receive proposals for creation of 31 new states

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a committee in the House of Representatives received proposals for the creation of 31 new states in Nigeria.

Public affairs analyst and lawyer, Amadi Anyakweh Miracle Esq., says the creation of additional states will address issues of marginalization.

Barrister Oluwole Olukunle Moses, a political analyst, questioned how the required "two-thirds" majority for the states' creation can be determined without a recent population census.

