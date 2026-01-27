Otunba Gbenga Daniel has addressed the condition that can make the creation of Ijebu State a reality

He stressed that unity of purpose remained the most critical requirement for the success of the state creation bill he sponsored

He spoke during the BATOGD Movement Tour in Odogbolu LGA, where he urged citizens to support the APC’s e-registration drive

A former governor of Ogun state and Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has warned that the creation of the much-desired Ijebu State might not be realistic unless there is unity of purpose among the people of the nine local governments that made up the old Ijebu Province.

Daniel gave the warning at Ikoto Okeowa during the BATOGD Movement Tour of Odogbolu local government area on January, 16, 2026.

Gbenga Daniel warns that Ijebu State creation depends on unity among nine local governments. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

The tour, which drew stakeholders from all wards in the local government, was the seventh in the series of assessment tours, ThisDayLive reported.

Call for unity in Ijebu province

The senator, who highlighted some of his achievements as governor of Ogun State between 2003 and 2011, said that further development in the old Ijebu Province could only come through its transition into a full-fledged state.

As the sponsor of the bill for the establishment of the proposed state, Daniel explained that he had already carried out extensive behind-the-scenes work to ensure the project became a reality.

He said:

“In the current circumstances facing Ijebuland, the last real hope for accelerated and sustainable development lies in the prospect of creating a new State from the old Ijebu Province.

“As your Senator, we have undertaken significant work behind the scenes on this and other matters.

“However, I have deliberately chosen not to make much noise until we have successfully crossed all the necessary hurdles.

“The parameters and requirements for state creation are enormous and rigorous. Overcoming them demands nothing less than unity of purpose among our people.”

Daniel stressed that the old Ijebu Province consisted of nine local government councils and that anything short of this full complement could not guarantee success. He added that unity was the minimum and most critical requirement for state creation.

He further revealed that consensus was being reached on the name and capital of the proposed state, which would be called Ijebu-Remo State.

Empowerment programme in Odogbolu

The Odogbolu tour featured an empowerment programme where residents from different wards received materials including sewing machines, fertiliser, motorcycles, freezers and cash.

Impressed by Daniel’s performance, the gathering endorsed him for a second term as senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District and also endorsed President Bola Tinubu.

The motion for endorsement was moved by Baleof Erebe, Dr Abayomi Lawal and seconded by Hon John Obafemi, former Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ogun State and House of Assembly member. The motion was unanimously adopted by a voice vote.

Odogbolu empowerment programme showcases Gbenga Daniel’s commitment to grassroots progress.

Source: Twitter

New states that scaled second reading

Legit.ng earlier reported that several bills proposing the creation of new states in Nigeria have successfully passed the second reading at the House of Representatives.

The developments have signalled growing momentum for constitutional amendments aimed at restructuring the geopolitical landscape.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng