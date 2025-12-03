Governor Babagana Zulum says that Boko Haram’s violence in Borno State is not a religious war, noting that more Muslims than Christians have died in the insurgency

He announced that the Borno government had rebuilt 45 churches destroyed by Boko Haram as part of its reconstruction and resettlement efforts

CAN and JNI leaders, who were at the meeting with the governor, commended the governor, urging justice, unity, and local solutions to Nigeria’s internal security problems

Maiduguri, Borno - Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has dismissed claims that Boko Haram’s campaign of violence is targeted at Christians, insisting that the insurgency is not a religious conflict.

Zulum clarified on Monday, December 2, during a high-level consultative meeting with leaders of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Government House in Maiduguri.

Zulum Rebuilds 45 Churches in Borno, Says Boko Haram Is Not a Christian Genocide.



He said that available evidence shows that more Muslims than Christians have been killed since the group began its attacks in the North-East.

The meeting was convened to strengthen collaboration between the state government and religious institutions on security, peacebuilding, and community cohesion, as reported by the PUNCH.

Addressing the faith leaders, the governor stressed the need to confront and correct narratives that attempt to frame the Boko Haram crisis as an attack on one religion.

He said:

“It is absolutely crucial that we collectively dispel all false narratives that seek to portray our security crisis in religious colouration. Religious conflict is alien to us."

"Boko Haram conflict is not a religious crisis. It is an assault on our civilisation, humanity, and all that we hold dear, irrespective of creed. "

Zulum explained that official data indicates that the number of Muslim victims is, tragically, greater than that of our Christian compatriots.

While every single life lost is regrettable, the data clearly shows that the overwhelming majority of those who suffered death, abduction and displacement are our Muslim brothers and sisters,” he said.

Zulum added that the perpetrators of violence have killed and displaced Muslims and Christians alike, as well as destroyed mosques and churches with equal impunity.

Zulum: Borno rebuilt 45 churches destroyed by B’Haram

As part of the state’s post-insurgency recovery efforts, Zulum disclosed that the government has rebuilt 45 churches destroyed by Boko Haram across various local government areas.

According to him, the reconstruction and resettlement policies of the state focus on equity and community needs, not ethnicity or religion.

His words:

“I wish to inform you that, Borno State Government has reconstructed 45 Christian worship centres that were destroyed during the Boko Haram insurgency."

“Our reconstruction policy is not based on religion or ethnicity. We rebuild based on need and on our commitment to restoring the social fabric of every community."

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting citizens of all faiths and the right to worship, according to their faith, without fear or hindrance.

Borno Governor Zulum Says He Reconstructs 45 Destroyed Churches by B'Haram, Debunks Christian Genocide Claims.



Zulum said the government will continue to work with security agencies and community leaders to ensure this protection.

Zulum cautions religious leaders against divisive rhetoric

Governor Zulum urged religious leaders to use their platforms to promote tolerance and unity, cautioning them against divisive rhetoric and encouraging continuous dialogue.

“I call upon you, our revered faith leaders, to preach peace from your Minbars during Juma’at prayers and pulpits on church service days. Let your messages be that of unity, tolerance and our shared values of love, compassion and justice,” he said.

Turning to the global community, Zulum appealed for support in addressing the conditions that fuel extremism, including endemic poverty, illiteracy and hunger.

CAN, JNI commend Zulum

Responding, the Chairman of CAN in Borno State and Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Maiduguri, Most Rev. John Bogna Bakeni, said that Nigeria’s security challenges require local solutions.

He further urged political leaders to act with fairness and justice to build trust across communities.

“Nobody can solve our problem from outside. We are the ones that can solve our problem. America, UK, nobody. If we take what the governor said and implement it justifiably, we will have a peaceful society,” he said.

Also speaking, the State Director of Administration of JNI, represented by Mal. Sa’adu Ngamdu commended Governor Zulum’s proactive leadership and reiterated the organisation’s commitment to peacebuilding and interfaith cooperation.

