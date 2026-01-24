Governor Zulum increases monthly allowances for Borno volunteers to enhance community safety and support

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has approved an increase in the monthly allowances of volunteers under the Borno Youth Empowerment Scheme, which is popularly referred to as the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Vigilantes Hunters and Neighbourhood Watch.

The governor explained that the move was part of his administration's commitment to support those who risked their lives on a daily basis to safeguard communities and restore peace in the state.

Dauda Iliya, the special adviser to the governor on media, disclosed that the upward review of the monthly allowance was approved for each of the volunteers from ₦30,000.00 to ₦50,000.00. According to the statement, leaders of the volunteer groups will now receive ₦150,000.00 each.

The governor's spokesperson added that the volunteers have started receiving alerts, which was a result of the revised monthly expenditure of ₦232.4 million.

Nigerians react as Zulum increases security allowance

Governor Zulum's move has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Suleiman Aliyu commended the governor:

"Masha Allah, this approval will go along way to reduce the rate at which they beg, it will also bring sustainability and might stop them in engaging in some act of social vices. Keep up the good support because their presence on the other hand bring relative stability in the security of an area."

Aliyu Abdulmalik asked the governor to increase the allowance of corps members in the state:

"Dear Mr Governor, thanks for your good work, and I wish you God's mercy and protection over you. Also, do look into the allowance of serving Corp members in your state, they are the bedrock of laying a solid foundation, especially in the educational sector and community awareness, sensitization and enlightenment."

Salees Ibrahim Kantomaappreciated the governor:

"Masha Allah. Thank you, people's Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum."

Mohammed Satomi called for the sack of the chairman of the North East Development Commission:

"President Bola Tinubu should sack this man immediately and appoint another person as the MD/CEO of north east development commission. How politicians from Borno state are milking this commission like their personal belongings. The commission doesn't carry out any developmental projects in the north east. The bohole were drillings after a few weeks or two months would stop working again. If possible, President Tinubu should sack the entire board of that commission. North East development commission is a personal pocket of Kashim Shettima, who will soon be dropped by his boss. MOHAMMED GONI ALKALI MUST GO"

