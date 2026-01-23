APC reserves membership card number 001 for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano amid e-registration launch

Delay in e-registration aims to facilitate Governor Yusuf’s defection to the APC

Governor Yusuf seeks President Tinubu's help to persuade Kwankwaso to join the APC

The Kano chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party reserved its 001 membership card number for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as it formally started its electronic membership registration (e-registration) exercise in the north-west state.

Ahmad Aruwa, the spokesperson of the party in the state, made this known in an interview on Thursday, January 22, stating that the move was in anticipation of the governor's imminent defection to the ruling APC.

Why APC delayed e-registration in Kano

According to Leadership, Aruwa further explained that the ruling party deliberately delayed the commencement of the exercise to give room for a “proper and organised” entry for Governor Yusuf into the APC.

His statement reads in part:

“We have flagged off the e-registration exercise across the 44 local government areas of the state. Anyone interested can go to their ward to register. We are also expecting the governor to defect into the party any time soon, and we have reserved card number 001 for him in his ward.”

He also disclosed that the APC has inaugurated a 14-man committee that will implement the e-registration exercise across the state as part of its preparation for the programme.

Abdullahi Abbas, the APC chairman in Kano state, had earlier hinted that the governor might officially register with the party and collect his membership card either Tuesday or Wednesday, January 20 or 21, following his meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, along with the former governor and APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Governor Yusuf meets Tinubu in Abuja

It was learnt that the meeting between President Tinubu and Governor Yusuf lasted for about an hour. The meeting was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the APC national chairman, Professor Yilwatda Nentawe, and Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to President Tinubu.

Sources privy to the meeting disclosed that it dwelt more on telling President Tinubu about the terms and conditions of Kwankwaso before joining the APC. The sources disclosed that Governor Yusuf asked the president to have a meeting with Kwankwaso to further persuade the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement to join the party, as all the governor's efforts failed.

The APC chairman made the revelation while addressing the 1,500 ad-hoc staff the party had engaged to carry out the exercise. He said they delayed the registration process because of the political development in the state and that the APC did not want to commence the process without giving room for the defection of the governor.

