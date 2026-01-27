The Emir of Kano has enrolled as an undergraduate at Northwest University, Kano, to study Common Law

He has emphasised that age, status, or position should never prevent anyone from pursuing knowledge

His classmates expressed pride as the royal figure joined them in class, inspiring younger students

The 16th Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, has shared reasons why he enrolled as an undergraduate student at Northwest University, Kano, to read Common Law.

Emir Sanusi shares the reason behind his decision to study law at a public varsity.

The royal figure, known for his tenure as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and his intellectual pursuits, was seen attending classes with fellow students.

Findings by legit.ng shows this is a development confirmed by the institution and the royal figure himself in an interview with DC, an online broadcast channel.

What inspires Sanusi's legal studies?

The Emir explained his decision, framing it as a necessary and personal quest for knowledge.

“I have a PhD in Sharia, but I have an interest in studying law, specifically Common Law. That is why I took up this opportunity when it came," Sanusi stated.

He forcefully dismissed notions that age or social status should be barriers to education.

“I always say that age or status should never be something that prevents a person from seeking knowledge. Whenever there is an opportunity to further one’s education, it should be taken."

Sanusi also elaborated on the fundamental importance of legal knowledge to society.

“The entire structure of any country cannot function without knowledge of Sharia and law.”

“Without law and order, those with power will do whatever they like, while the weak will have no rights and nowhere to seek justice... In fact, our entire life depends on the law,” he asserted.

He further connected this belief directly to his royal duties.

“In our work at the emirate, people come to us regularly, and this course we are studying will also be helpful."

Now studying at Level 200, Sanusi humorously noted this was not his first time at that academic stage, having studied at a similar level at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1978.

Emir Sanusi takes students by surprise, reveals why he enrolled in a law degree program.

“The main lesson I believe people will take from this is that your age, your status, or your position should not prevent you from sitting down to seek knowledge," he said.

Reflecting on his own journey, he also shared an anecdote about his PhD in Sharia from Sudan, which many initially saw as disconnected from economics.

"But, when I later came to the Central Bank, that education was very useful to me... One never knows where their education will be of benefit."

Meanwhile, Sanusi’s presence in the classroom has already made a significant impact on his peers.

Why Muhammad Sanusi II is a role model

A fellow student, Rufai Mustapha, speaking on behalf of the class, expressed their collective pride.

“This shows that regardless of his status, education, and rank, he came and sat with us in class as a student seeking knowledge.”

“Therefore, the younger ones have no excuse not to pursue their studies," Mustapha said.

Muhammad Sanusi II, a renowned economist and Islamic scholar, has often been a controversial and reform-minded figure.

He was deposed as Emir of Kano by the state government in 2020 but was reinstated to the throne in 2024 following a change in state leadership.

