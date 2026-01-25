2027 Election: Cracks Emerge in ADC Over Obidients’ Disposition
- Cracks have emerged in the ADC over Peter Obi's presidential aspirations ahead of the 2027 elections
- Obi's supporters have faced backlash from several ADC leaders for perceived divisive tactics within the party
- Party officials warned that division could hinder both ADC's success and Obi's presidential chances
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, cracks are reportedly appearing in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State.
As reported on Sunday, January 25, 2026, by The Punch, the problem stemmed from the insistence of Obi’s staunch supporters, popularly called 'Obidients,' that he must be considered for the presidential ticket or they would walk away.
Internal tensions hit ADC
Some ADC leaders, particularly from the North, are reportedly displeased with what they describe as the overbearing approach of Obi’s supporters and have begun distancing themselves from him.
Confirming the party’s concern over the development, a former national chairman of the ADC, Ralph Nwozu, said party leaders were worried about the turn of events.
He said those causing division in the party were a small fraction of Obi’s supporters.
Nwosu said:
“More than 60 per cent of some of the things you see being posted and said in the name of the Obidients, you will be surprised to see that the people behind them are not even members of the ADC."
Obi supporters’ attitude stirs concern
In the same vein, Bolaji Abdullahi, the national spokesperson of the ADC, asserted that “those shouting ‘Peter Obi or nothing’ are equally not helping him."
Abdullahi spoke during the virtual ADC Coalition Hours on Saturday, January 24.
His words:
"They (those shouting ‘Peter Obi or nothing’) are preaching division, and they are not selling him. They are not providing the room for people to support him from other places. They should stop making other people take hard stances because everyone needs to be on board for us to win this election.”
Similarly, Kingsley Ogga, the leader of the ADC Chairmen’s Forum and Kogi State chairman, alleged that the attitude of Obi’s supporters was hindering the party’s progress.
He cautioned that such an attitude would also be detrimental to Obi’s aspirations.
Experts see ADC beating Tinubu
Analyst Ben Kenneth said he believes the ADC coalition has a better chance of defeating President Bola Tinubu than last time (in 2023).
Kenneth told the BBC:
"If you look at what Atiku and Obi got in the last election, it's clear to see that they would've won assuming they worked together, so it’s a good thing they have realised they need each other."
Jonathan reportedly discussing with ADC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the ADC said the party had been holding discreet talks with former President Goodluck Jonathan over a possible presidential run in the 2027 election.
A principal member of the ADC disclosed that the party had been holding talks with Jonathan to join its platform.
Asked if the former president would be given an automatic presidential ticket, the ADC chieftain said the party has not decided on that.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.