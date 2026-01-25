Kano State politics took a dramatic turn as Governor Abba Yusuf dismissed his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Sunusi Surajo, just a day after quitting the NNPP

The governor’s resignation triggered mass defections across the state, reshaping alliances and deepening divisions within the Kwankwasiyya movement

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso responded by rallying loyal supporters, urging them to stay committed ahead of the 2027 elections

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf relieved his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Sunusi Surajo, of his appointment barely a day after announcing his resignation from the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The move deepened the political tremor already shaking the state, Channels TV reported.

Surajo, who was once chairman of Madobi Local Government Area and a key figure in the Kwankwasiyya political structure, was replaced by a former aide to ex-governor and former APC national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje. Political watchers interpreted the replacement as a clear signal of Yusuf’s shifting political alignment.

Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, confirmed the dismissal in a social media post, though no official reason was given for Surajo’s removal.

NNPP resignation sparks political realignment

Sources within Government House reported that the dismissal formed part of a wider political recalibration following Yusuf’s exit from the NNPP. The governor had accused the party of internal instability and persistent leadership disputes.

In his resignation letter addressed to the chairman of Diso-Chiranchi Ward in Gwale Local Government Area, Yusuf explained that his decision was taken to protect the collective interest of Kano residents.

“The NNPP has been engulfed by internal disagreements and legal battles that continue to undermine its unity across the country. These issues have weakened cohesion and distracted the party from its responsibility to the people,” the governor stated.

Mass defections follow governor’s departure

The governor’s resignation triggered a wave of defections. Reports confirmed that 44 local government chairmen, 22 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, and eight federal legislators publicly declared their loyalty to Yusuf.

However, the defections fractured the Kwankwasiyya movement, leaving the state cabinet divided. A senior political source disclosed that Deputy Governor Aminu Abdulssalam Gwarzo had chosen to remain aligned with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and would not defect alongside the governor.

Observers noted Gwarzo’s absence from three successive official engagements at Government House, while he was said to have attended several meetings at Kwankwaso’s residence along Miller Road, Kano.

Several commissioners and top government officials refused to leave the NNPP. Among them were Dr. Yusuf Kofar-Mata (science and technology), Nasiru Garo (special duties), Mustapha Kwankwaso (sports), AVM Ibrahim Umar (retd.) (internal security), Adamu Kibiya (humanitarian affairs), and Amina Abdullahi (women affairs).

Kwankwaso rallies supporters ahead of 2027 elections

Addressing supporters in Kano, Senator Kwankwaso urged his followers to prepare for an intense political contest ahead of the 2027 general elections. He encouraged them to remain steadfast despite ongoing defections.

“Raising funds for a movement is not easy, but we are proud of your loyalty,” Kwankwaso said.

“We need people who are committed to progressive ideals, not those who can be swayed by money,” he told party supporters.

He further cautioned against abandoning ideological principles for personal gain.

“If not for the perseverance of people like you, even I could have been compromised. The struggle for freedom is never easy, but it is worth sustaining,” he added.

