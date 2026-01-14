Breaking: Kwankwaso Announces Only Condition for Joining APC Ahead of 2027, "We Must First Do This"
- Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso said any move to join APC must come with clear assurances on the future of Kano State government and party supporters
- Kwankwaso recalled past experiences when his faction was sidelined after helping to form governments
- Key party officials publicly reaffirmed their loyalty to Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya Movement
Kano state’s former Governor and National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said any move to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) must come with clear guarantees on the future of the Kano state government and the welfare of party supporters.
Speaking on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at his Miller Road residence in Kano, Kwankwaso addressed leaders and supporters from Rano and Dawakin Tofa local government areas, alongside other Kwankwasiyya groups reaffirming their commitment to the party.
“I didn’t say I won’t join APC, but we must first be clearly assured of the future of the Kano State government before we join the APC. What will be the fate of our lawmakers and other supporters before we agree to defect?” he said.
Past experiences shape cautious stance
The former governor recalled previous occasions when members of his faction contributed to forming governments only to be sidelined later.
“In the past, we joined and contributed to forming the government, but later we were abandoned. That was why we left the party. Have they now changed their position toward us? Everyone knows the role we played at that time,” Kwankwaso added.
He stressed that no assurances had yet been offered to safeguard the continuation of the party’s political structure.
“Up till now, no one has given me a clear assurance that we will be allowed to retain our government and continue with our political structure. I need to know where I stand,” he said.
Key officials show loyalty to Kwankwaso
The meeting was attended by the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo; the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Yusuf Kofar Mata; the state NNPP chairman, Hon. Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa; and other top party officials, who publicly reaffirmed their loyalty to Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya Movement.
Observers noted that the show of support by senior government officials highlighted a growing divide within the party and reinforced Kwankwaso’s influence amid speculation over Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s potential defection to the APC.
Analysts weigh implications for 2027 elections
Political analysts, Hamma Hayatu, while speaking witjh Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 14, said Kwankwaso’s cautious approach underscored the importance of securing party structures and protecting the interests of loyalists ahead of the 2027 general elections.
“Kwankwaso is signalling that any defection must be on terms that guarantee the stability of our government and the welfare of our supporters. This is about safeguarding our political legacy and ensuring continuity."
Kwankwaso's loyalists absent at Yusuf's event
Legit.ng earlier reported that as reports of Yusuf’s planned defection from the NNPP to the APC circulate, loyalists of Kwankwaso have reportedly distanced themselves from the governor.
However, several commissioners, local government chairmen, lawmakers, and other political appointees aligned with Yusuf attended a graduation and empowerment ceremony for 2,260 beneficiaries of state-run institutes, including the Film, Poultry, Livestock, Driving, Fisheries, Horticulture, Informatics, and Development Journalism Institutes.
Others absent were commissioner for Science and Technology Yusuf Kofar Mata, commissioner for Internal Security AVM Ibrahim Umar (rtd), and the Head of Service Abdullahi Musa.
