The Kano State NNPP Chairman, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, has warned Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against defecting amid political speculation

According to Dungurawa, the NNPP remains strong with structures and offices present across the country and committed despite rumours of defections

The NNPP chairman also addressed the concerns raised over potential political moves by Kwankwaso amid party loyalty debates

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples' Party (NNPP) in Kano, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, has said that the NNPP remains one of the legitimate and legally structured political parties in the country and warned Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against dumping the party.

Speaking on the alleged planned defection of the governor, the NNPP chairman said that he was surprised by the report that Governor Yusuf was considering dumping the party, while insisting that the NNPP has done nothing that warrants such a move.

NNPP chairman in Kano warned Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf not to dump the party for the APC Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

NNPP chairman brags of strong presence

According to The Punch, Dungurawan maintained that the NNPP has a strong presence across the country with functional structures and offices across the country. He then called on Governor Yusuf to reconsider any plan to dump the party, adding that such a decision would be a political miscalculation.

He added that, as far as he is concerned, there is no unresolved issue or crisis between the NNPP and the governor. He also dismissed the speculations that the NNPP national leader and 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was also planning to dump the party for the APC. He maintained that Kwankwaso remained committed to the platform and was proud of the party.

Dungurawa explained that his view of the possibility of Governor Yusuf considering dumping the NNPP was based on two possible factors. He noted that the first possibility was the governor being threatened by the Economic and Financial Agency (EFCC) and the second was the chances of being induced with money.

Kano governor reportedly planning to join APC

This is coming amid the claim that Governor Yusuf of Kano, who has been the only governor of the NNPP and a major ally of Kwankwaso, was set to dump the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The movement of the governor has led to political debate in the state.

Recently, Kwankwaso warned against political betrayal, adding that people of such calibre do not last in politics. At the same time, the rumour that Kwankwaso will also be leaving the NNPP has been intensified.

While Kwankwaso was earlier reported to be in talks with the APC and demanded the vice president's position in the 2023 election from President Bola Tinubu, a recent development shows a shift in the dynamics, saying the former presidential candidate was planning to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is planning to join the APC Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso denies dumping NNPP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano state politics has taken a new dimension following the rumour that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, was set to dump the NNPP for another party.

However, the former Kano state governor and other leaders of the Kwankwasiyya Movement caucus in the state debunked the report.

This came amid the claim that Governor Abba Kabir of Kano, a strong ally of Kwankwaso and the only NNPP governor, was planning to dump the party for the APC.

Source: Legit.ng