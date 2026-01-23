Africa Digital Media Awards

Breaking: Reps Panel Confirms Alterations in Gazetted Tax Laws Amid Controversy
Politics

Breaking: Reps Panel Confirms Alterations in Gazetted Tax Laws Amid Controversy

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has confirmed that some of Nigeria’s recently gazetted tax laws were illegally altered after being passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Bola Tinubu.

As reported on Friday, January 23, by Daily Trust, this was disclosed in an interim report of the minority caucus ad-hoc Committee on Tax Laws, set up to investigate allegations of discrepancies between the tax reform Acts passed by the legislature and the versions published in the official gazette.

House of reps panel confirms alterations in gazetted tax laws
Members of the House of Representatives panel confirm recent changes to Nigeria’s gazetted tax laws. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories
AIT also noted the development.

The controversy followed public outrage after a member of the House, Abdulsamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), raised the alarm on the floor of the chamber over the alleged discrepancies between the gazetted tax laws in circulation and the version passed by the National Assembly.

More to come...

