A close associate of Peter Obi has dismissed claims that Obi is planning to return to the Labour Party ahead of 2027

This is as court sacked the former Labour Party chairman and affirmed the leadership of the Caretaker Committee as the valid authority

The associate has said that multiple political parties will be explored to create the best pathway for Obi to win the 2027 presidential election

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, Peter Obi's close associate and Co-ordinator of the Obident Movement Worldwide, has dismissed an alleged plan by his boss to move back to the Labour Party (LP), which he recently dumped for the coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi, LP's 2023 presidential candidate, defected to the ADC recently ahead of the 2027 presidential election because of a leadership crisis rocking the LP.

But on Wednesday, January 21, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, under Justice Peter Lifu, sacked Julius Abure as national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), and upheld Senator Nenadi Usman's leadership.

The High Court said it relied on the April 4, 2025, verdict of the Supreme Court to declare a former Minister of Finance, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, as the valid leader of the party.

Consequently, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to forthwith recognise Senator Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee as “the only valid authority to represent the Labour Party,” pending when the party convenes a national convention.

The judgment followed a suit marked: THC/ABJ/CS/2262/2025, which the former minister lodged before the court.

Justice Lifu held that evidence before him established that Abure’s tenure as the national chairman of the LP had since elapsed.

While dismissing Abure’s contention that the matter was an internal affair of a political party, which is non-justiciable, the court held that the setting up of the LP Caretaker Committee was “a necessity” that arose from the Supreme Court’s order.

Following this judgment, many Nigerians have suggested that Obi would soon go back to the LP to take it up as a platform to pursue his 2027 presidential aspiration.

Multiple parties could shape Obi’s 2027 bid

In an exclusive telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Friday, January 23, Dr. Yunusa Tanko said that the most important factor under consideration is to fashion a pathway that will enable Peter Obi win the 2027 presidential election.

He said, "Our target for the 2027 presidential election is for Peter Obi to win the presidential election, and we need to look for a pathway to win the election."

"At this time, we have options. It is left for the options to come together to give us the pathway to win the election. This is the issue that will be examined when the time comes."

"Obi needs to win the presidential election for the Nigerian people. This effort requires multiple political parties coming together under a coalition. This coalition may also involve the Labour Party. It may also involve PDP, APP, SDP, and others."

"When these political parties come together, that is when they will say this is the best pathway to prosecute the election and win. It is then that we shall sit together and say, maybe, this party has a better logo, this one has better grassroots appeal, etc."

"The decision of going back to the Labour Party is not what Obi will make now. The ultimate goal is winning the 2027 presidential election. So, when the time comes, the coalition will come together to decide which political party holds the greatest promise of winning the election. That is the way to think."

Analyst predicts Peter Obi may leave ADC again

In a related development, Legit.ng reported public affairs analyst Jide Ojo warned that former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi could dump the African Democratic Congress (ADC) if he fails to secure the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.

Ojo said Obi’s exit is more likely if the ADC adopts indirect primaries that might favour rivals like former vice‑president Atiku Abubakar, who he believes has advantages in structures and support.

Despite this, the analyst acknowledged Obi’s influence in energising the opposition coalition since joining the ADC, attracting lawmakers, and boosting the party’s visibility ahead of the general election.

