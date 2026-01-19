Bende's Mayor faces scrutiny over governance impacts after allegedly receiving N600 million monthly allocations

A concerned citizen challenged Bende Local Government to account for N19 billion in funding since 2023

Calls for an investigation into Bende Local Government's financial transparency intensify amid alleged poor infrastructure conditions

Bende, Abia State - The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Abia chapter, recently claimed that local governments in the state receive their monthly allocations without interference.

Legit.ng reports that in response, concerned Abian, Chima Okorie, has challenged the Mayor of Bende Local Government Area to account for his stewardship.

In an exclusive statement to Legit.ng on Monday, January 19, Okorie questioned the performance of the council chairman after 13 months in office, insisting that there has been little to no visible impact of governance in the area despite regular funding.

Reacting to ALGON’s assertion that local government allocations are received in full, he stated that Bende Local Government receives an average of about N600 million monthly. He queried what projects or developments justify such inflows during the period under review.

Okorie's words:

“Bende Local Government receives about N600 million on average every month. The question is: where are the commensurate projects to show for these funds after 32 months of Alex Otti's administration? Bende has received over N19 billion since May 29th, 2023."

Furthermore, he lamented what he described as the poor state of infrastructure in public schools, the absence of basic medical equipment in most primary healthcare centres, and an overall lack of effective governance across the local government area.

According to him, the situation spans the entire local government.

He said:

“Bende has 13 wards, yet there is no ward where the impact of local government administration can be clearly felt, even when the Mayor claims he receives allocations without any hindrance."

Okorie demands accountability from mayor

He, therefore, called on Mayor Uwabunkonye Bassey to publicly explain how funds accrued to the council have been utilised, in the interest of transparency and accountability.

In the same vein, Okorie warned that political stakeholders would be forced to petition regulatory agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to urgently investigate the allocations of Bende Local Government, especially since the chairman allegedly acknowledged unhindered access to all local government funds from the Abia State government.

